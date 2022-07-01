The Newfield Central School District wrapped up another academic year with its 126th annual high school commencement ceremony on June 24.
Families, friends and relatives gathered along the turf of George Cancro Field last Friday evening to celebrate 58 seniors taking the next step into their adulthoods.
After Patrick Muhanik, director of secondary education, welcomed those in attendance - in person and virtually - salutatorian Helena Griffin delivered the first address of the event. Griffin centered her speech around growth.
“If my time here has taught me anything it’s that growth cannot be stopped and while it sometimes feels like you are losing all your leaves, new buds full of life and potential are just around the corner waiting for you to come into full bloom,” Griffin said.
She encouraged her classmates to continue to grow following high school.
“Settling is the opposition of growth, and is one of the worst things we, as humans, can do,” Griffin said. “It not only goes directly against our basic nature, but additionally it leads to stagnancy. Throughout all of human history people have made incredible achievements; however, none of these discoveries have come from a place of contentment, but rather the desire to improve one’s present circumstances.”
“Leaving high school is bittersweet,” she said. “None of us are the same person we were when we first set foot into the high school just four years ago. And as melancholy as the thought of leaving high school and closing the doors on your childhood can be, it is important to continue growing and changing as is the nature of life. As we say goodbye to this part of our life I hope that as a class, school, and a community we will continue to grow and expand our horizons wherever life may lead us.”
Valedictorian Aiden Gaydos followed up Griffin with a speech of his own. Gaydoes opened by offering thanks to the administration and all his teachers, and then those close to him, beginning with his father and late mother.
“I want to take a moment to acknowledge my family,” Gaydos said. “My father, David, has put up with my crazy procrastination - reading papers right before I turn them in - and the many mornings when I missed the bus and he had to drive me in grumpily.”
“My mom, Paula, was instrumental in instilling in me the drive I needed to accomplish my very best,” he continued. “She was the most influential person in my life, and continues to be. I was incredibly fortunate to have her nonstop devotion to my sibling’s and my education. She went through the great effort of homeschooling me and pursuing supplemental educational programs until my seventh grade year when the severity of her cancer made that unfeasible. I know she is proud today.”
Gaydos also gave a quick thanks to his friends, saying, “Thank you for always testing my dad in order to contact me.”
He then went on to speak to his classmates.
“If plotted, the path of this class might look like a river delta, fanning out into the broadest of oceans,” he said. “I hope we all realize how meaningful today is, and moving forward, the things that can be accomplished in this wide world. And if all this sounds superficial - I sometimes find myself in this boat as well - maybe we need to appreciate what we have done a bit more. Congratulations to all of us.”
