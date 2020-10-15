On Sept. 30 at approximately 11:40 a.m., the Newfield Fire Company was alerted for a reported house fire on Van Kirk Road, according to the department’s Facebook page.
Due to some apparatus being out of service for annual pump testing and service, requests for tankers from Enfield and Odessa Fire Departments was made.
A combination fire attack by the first arriving crews quickly brought the fire under control.
The residence was unoccupied at the time of the fire so NYS OFPC was called to assist with fire investigation.
The fire department would like to give a big thanks to the Enfield and Odessa Fire Departments, Tompkins County Sheriffs Office, Bangs Ambulance, Tompkins County DOER and Tompkins County 911, who all assisted with the fire.
Then on Oct. 10 at approximately 12:17 p.m., the Newfield Fire Company was requested to assist the Odessa Fire Department with a large brush fire that had extended from behind a residence up a steep hillside.
Three Newfield vehicles responded along with multiple departments from Schuyler, Chemung and Tioga Counties and assisted with fire suppression and other wild-land fire fighting duties. Newfield crews were in service by 3:30 p.m.
