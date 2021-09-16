Back this year after taking a hiatus in 2020 due to COVID-19, do not miss the Fall Festival at Newfield United Methodist Church, 227 Main Street, on Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This year’s festival will be both inside and outside (under canopies so the event can continue even if it rains). Visitors will have extra room to browse all the items for sale, including jewelry, knitted items, resin sun catchers and pendants, afghans, quilts, cat toys, knit hats, shawls and doilies, cutting boards, wood working, table runners, towels, scrubbies, clothes, pillowcases, rag dolls and ornaments, all hand crafted by locals.
Everyone’s favorite table, the bake sale booth, will be well stocked with a wide variety of homemade breads, pies, cookies, and more.
There will also be a silent auction of items donated by local businesses and face painting as well.
Make sure you stay for lunch; the church will be offering three kinds of soups (all homemade): chili, chicken vegetable, and tomato.
Also on the menu are egg salad sandwiches, chicken salad sandwiches, toasted cheese sandwiches, and chips—with lemonade and iced tea to drink and homemade pie for dessert.
New this year, the church is not charging for lunch but asking that everyone make a donation in whatever amount they can.
“We just wanted everybody to enjoy it, and to stay for lunch but to pay what they could,” said Kathy Crance, chair of the Newfield United Methodist Women, the group that puts together the festival.
The event is its main fundraiser for the year, and all the proceeds go toward its local missions, which include work with the Food Pantry of the Southern Tier as well as the local Newfield pantry.
Crance said the group is grateful to be hosting the festival again, and to ensure everyone’s safety they ask that people please wear masks when inside the church.
“We are trying to draw people out and hoping that they will come and enjoy the day,” Crance said, “and enjoy the outdoors and have some lunch, just because we’ve all been cooped up for a year. So we’re hoping everyone is eager to come out and have a good time.”
