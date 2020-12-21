Jamie McCaffrey of Newfield School District was awarded this year’s Raymond Van Houtte Teacher Award along with four other recipients.
Tompkins Trust Company and the Legacy Foundation announced that the five Tompkins County teachers were recognized with certificates and monetary awards for their efforts to improve education in their districts.
McCaffrey was honored for 17 years of education service and a variety of contributions to the students, faculty, and staff of Newfield School District.
At the high school level, she was instrumental in bringing the Sources of Strength program, which cultivates student leadership, to the student body.
At the elementary school level, McCaffrey has coordinated the Red Paw Program, an initiative that awards students who consistently show exemplary behaviors and an alignment with the school’s code of conduct.
McCaffrey also partnered with Cornell Hockey players who volunteered in the school district, which allowed the students to develop quality connections with admirable young adults.
The other winners are Josh Antoine of Cayuga Heights Elementary School, Meggie New of Ithaca High School, Josh Chase of Ithaca High School, and Jamie Zervos of Ithaca High School.
Tompkins Trust Company established the Raymond Van Houtte Teacher Award in 1989 to honor the late Raymond Van Houtte, retired president of the Trust Company. The Trust Company honored him by creating a $25,000 endowment, with earnings on the endowment to be used to fund awards recognizing educators who have shown exceptional ability, effort, and results in improving primary and secondary education in Tompkins County. Since 1991, 101 educators have been recognized with certificates and monetary awards totaling over $75,000. Educators are nominated by individuals, principals, or district superintendents.
Typically, the recipients would be honored with a visit from Tompkins Trust Company to their schools; however, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the winners will be celebrated virtually on the Trust Company’s social media pages.
