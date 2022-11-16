Newfield Central School District is getting the wheels rolling on an initiative to go green with electric buses. The district plans to use funding from the EPA’s Clean School Bus Program to add three electric buses to its fleet by 2024.
With funding from the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the EPA plans to provide $5 billion over the next five years to replace existing school buses with low to zero-emission electric buses. The funding will be issued in the form of a rebate and the initiative is intended to prioritize low-income, rural and Tribal communities.
Newfield, is one of 19 school districts in New York State and 389 districts nationwide selected to receive funding to make the switch to electric buses. Nearly $1 billion will be used in the first round of funding to support the purchase of 2,463 buses. Newfield’s three electric buses will total a little over $1.1 million dollars.
What is unclear, according to Eric Hartz, Newfield Central School District Superintendent, is whether the district will have to pay money upfront and be reimbursed for the buses. The Clean School Bus Program is a rebate program, not a grant, so it is possible Newfield would have to find a way to front the initial purchase. This is particularly troublesome considering that the district is facing one of the worst fiscal situations in the state according to a report released by the Office of the State Comptroller early this year. Still, given that the EPA’s program is meant to address and prioritize schools of this nature, it seems unlikely that the school would not be given financial assistance on the state or federal level.
“There’s so many unknowns right now,” Hartz said. “We’re really in the early stages right now and it’s a bit confusing because we just don't have that definite answer yet of the process.”
Regardless of the uncertainty, Hartz believes investing in electric buses now will make the district more prepared for the future, as electric buses are becoming increasingly commonplace.
“It was one of those things where we knew it was coming down the road with the electric buses and Newfield decided to put our hat in the ring and follow through with the application process in hopes that we would get it and we did,” he said. “We decided we wanted to get ahead of this.”
Just this April, New York State also passed a mandate in its budget provision requiring all school buses purchased after 2027 to run on electricity and to replace all diesel fueled buses with electric vehicles by 2035.
“I look at this as a benefit for us being that we’re one step ahead of the game right now,” Hartz said. “If we did two more [electric] buses a year we could have nearly half of our fleet turned over to electric by 2027.”
The EPA has mandated that the schools receiving funding must have the buses and supporting infrastructure (such as charging stations) up and running by Oct. 31, 2024. With this in mind, Hartz said his main focus right now is having the infrastructure in place to support the buses when they arrive.
“We know for a fact that we’re going to have to upgrade our electric panels in our bus garage,” he said. “Knowing that we have three buses coming in we’re going to have to make sure we have enough charging stations to utilize all three of them.”
There are currently around 15 buses in Newfield’s fleet. While adding three new buses might seem like a big task, Hartz said the district already rotates in one to two new buses each year and thus has practice swapping buses and vans on an annual basis.
The shift to electric buses also has clear environmental and health benefits. Diesel pollution has frequently been linked to increased cases of asthma, so switching to electric can mitigate this issue while reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
“There’s no question that there are benefits to come from electric buses environmentally and health and safety-wise … as well as reduced noise pollution,” Hartz said.
While the road to electric buses is paved with uncertainty for Newfield, Hartz said the district is optimistic to have the electric buses in operation by the 2024 deadline.
“If we can get it up and running and getting moving, we’ll do it as efficiently as we can,” Hartz said. “For a small rural school district, it’s easy to be overlooked and Newfield is extremely excited to have this opportunity.”
