On Jan. 14, the Newfield Town Board held its first 2021 business meeting, during which plans for upgrading to LED street lamps were discussed. Newfield had already signed an agreement with New York Power Authority last year, but New York State Electric & Gas recently came to Newfield with a new proposal. Newfield voted unanimously to have Town Supervisor Michael Allinger sign NYPA’s design documents for approval, effectively continuing with the project.
NYPA, a New York State public-benefit corporation that provides power to multiple groups, offered a proposal to Newfield with a total projected cost of $193,000 that will be paid over the course of 19.4 years. This cost will be paid off with the money saved by switching to the energy-efficient LED street lights. There are no out-of-pocket expenses with NYPA’s proposal. This plan covers the costs of new equipment, upgrading not only traditional “cobra” street lamps but also decorative pole lamps, and maintenance and monitoring of all new lights and equipment during the period of the agreement. Virtually all surrounding municipalities are signed on with NYPA, and to leave the agreement would result in a $12,000 cost.
Since the initial agreement made between the Newfield Town Board and NYPA, NYSEG (an electric and gas utility company that serves New York State customers) introduced a separate proposal, which the board entertained during the meeting. NYSEG required an upfront payment of $12,000, and the town of Newfield would have been required to purchase all equipment necessary to upgrade, which NYSEG would have then owned and maintained. The cost of the new equipment was last estimated at $89,000, although the board was still waiting to hear back from NYSEG if this was still an accurate estimate. The proposal would have only covered “cobra” street lamp upgrades, monitoring, and maintenance. NYSEG predicted Newfield would have been able to pay off all expenses over the course of 18 months with the money saved from the switch to LEDs, although Blixy Taetzsch, bookkeeper for the Town Supervisor, stated during the meeting that this estimate was using a rather optimistic model, where NYPA’s was more realistic. NYSEG’s upgrade would not include an upgrade in NYSEG’s current level of service.
Allinger looked into the possibility of leaving the board’s contract with NYPA, for which he learned there would be an estimated $12,000 fee. “It hardly seems worth it to change horses at this point,” said Allinger in regard to leaving NYPA to go with NYSEG.
Allinger went on to discuss NYPA’s Smart City plan, which includes sensors for monitoring road temperatures, Wi-Fi hotspots for public connectivity, Amazon drone charging stations, and sensors for monitoring ambient noise levels. Despite the interest attending board members showed in Wi-Fi hotspots at parks and the utility of noise monitoring for future noise ordinances, it was ultimately decided that the Smart City upgrades would be unnecessary for a town like Newfield, settling for just NYPA’s light upgrades.
It was stated during the meeting that earlier in the week the board had discussed with Clarity Connect (an Ithaca-based internet service provider) the possibility of expanding fiberoptic coverage into the area of Millard Hill Road, Douglas Road, Fishkill Road, and Bishop Road. Because this decision is mainly people driven, Newfield Town Board member Heather McCarty had posted a notice for anyone who was interested. Clarity Connect needs to bring the number of interested residents to the company’s board of directors in order to justify expanding into the area. As of the meeting, the notice had reached roughly 500 people, and Allinger reported at least 20 emails indicating people would be interested in connecting to this proposed fiberoptic network.
Planning Board Secretary Jim Haustein reported the Verizon Wireless tower has been completed on West Danby Road. Additionally, Haustein’s, Planning Board Chair Leo Tidd’s, and Planning Board member Jacob Marnell’s five-year tenures expire in May. According to Haustein, one of the three will likely not be taking another term, and a second member indicated the possibility of not returning for another term, although this second claim is less certain than the first. While nothing is official yet, Allinger still proposed beginning with soliciting applications now so they are on hand if they are needed.
Tompkins County Legislator David McKenna reported Leslyn McBean-Clairborne and Shawna Black have been re-elected for the Chair and Vice Chair positions of Tompkins County Legislature, respectively, for another year. He also stated COVID-19 vaccines are moving forward but slowly. “Be patient, and keep trying the site,” McKenna said.
Newfield’s next monthly business meeting takes place on Feb. 11 (every second Thursday of the month). Links to the public Zoom meetings, where these meetings are being held for the time being, can be found on the town’s website under the Town Board’s agendas page.
