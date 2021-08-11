Newfield’s 18th Annual Community Garage/Yard Sales will take place Aug. 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with more than 50 sales throughout the town.
On the day of the event shoppers can pick up a map detailing the locations of the sales as well as a description of the items offered at each one, making it easy for people to locate the kinds of things they are in the market for. Maps will be available at 363 Main Street.
In addition to the yard/garage sales, there will also be a Newfield Schools Booster Club Chicken Barbecue at the Fire Hall from 11 a.m. until they are sold out.
The same day, the Newfield Public Library will hold a book sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the library on Main Street.
The response to the community sales has been very positive this year, said Heather Amici, who is the event’s primary organizer. Last year it had to be cancelled due to COVID-19, and people are eager to be out and about this year, she said. Newfield Old Home Days, normally the biggest event of the year for the town, is still on hold until 2022, so Amici said that this weekend will be a good chance for neighbors to see one another.
It cost $5 for sellers to get their residence on the map, and Amici said she spends just about every dime on advertising (she volunteers her time). She continued to sign people up until earlier this week, but registration is currently closed.
Amici inherited the event four years ago from its founders, her mother’s cousin, Barbie Ruggiero, and Ruggiero’s lifelong friend Arleen McKenna. It is a somewhat daunting but ultimately rewarding undertaking, Amici said.
“I look at it as just something fun to do,” she said of the event. “You get to see people you haven’t seen all summer. It’s a nice thing for the community.”
She said she encouraged people to be very specific in the descriptions of their items so that their sale stands out and shoppers don’t have to waste their time at houses where they are unlikely to find anything they want or need.
“Hopefully everyone has good sales, and then that’s the reward at the end,” she said. “If it’s something someone can’t use or doesn’t need anymore and someone else needs it and can get it for a good price, then they’re both making out.”
