On Thursday, Nov. 17, the Newfield Central School District's Board of Education heard a report by Cindy Baker and Sarah Martin, two long-time teachers for the district, about OCM-BOCES science kits.
Baker reported that the district is currently on the kit about how animals use their senses to communicate, and noted that the students were enthusiastic thus far. Future topics include living on a changing Earth, providing energy to people's homes, and how motion and energy change in a collision. Baker said the previous science program, which the district had used for years, worked well and was popular with the students, but science education standards have changed over the years.
"It wasn't that we weren't happy with that program," Baker said. "It was that this program happened to come to us."
Martin said the OCM-BOCES kits work with three-dimensional learning, which involves content students need to know, overall concepts that are cross-curricular and science and engineering processes. It also revolves around scientific learning, which Martin said does not necessarily involve getting a "black-and-white answer," but asking questions, conducting investigations and making conclusions that are supported with evidence.
According to Martin, each lesson begins with asking questions, continues with an activity, then concludes with discussion and questions. To keep track of students' progress, there are formative assessments, rubrics, STEM notebooks and a final assessment activity for each student.
"There's not necessarily wrong answers," Baker said, "a lot of possibilities, as long as students - whatever they've been experimenting or discovering - they can back up their statement with evidence of it. That's the neat thing of it."
Baker shared some of the teaching materials involved with classes, such as the student activity guide and the science journal. She said that over time, the teachers will be able to refine and improve the program based on what they learned.
"The neat thing is that we're doing things, but as we're going, we're going 'Oooh, next year, next time, we should adapt it and change it up a little,' which is good," Baker said.
Martin said she was grateful to attend a training session on the kits that had been held by experts in Liverpool, NY. She said that without that instruction, she and Baker would have been hard-pressed to teach the material to their students.
"It would have been very overwhelming without a little background," Baker said.
