On Thursday, Jan. 26, the Newfield Central School District hosted a public forum about low tax exemptions for low-income and disabled seniors, as well as other finance- and budget-related issues facing the district.
David Shaw, business administrator for Newfield Central School District, presided over the forum, and was accompanied by Irene Kehoe and Tamara VanOrman, representatives of the Tompkins County Assessor's Office.
The district has had the exemption for a long time, but has not made any changes to it for about 20 years. Currently, there are 73 people in Newfield who take advantage of the tax exemption at a minimum of $17,500, and there are three options being considered for the maximum. Raising the maximum to $23,000 would result in 28 more people being eligible and increase taxes on a median home value of $165,000 by $12.32, while a limit of $29,000 would allow 72 more people to become eligible and a tax increase of $28.99, and a limit of $35,000 would result in 130 more people becoming eligible and an increase of $57.75.
Kehoe pointed out that unlike tax exemptions for people such as veterans or farmers, these tax exemptions are for those who are in need. VanOrman concurred, saying as a Newfield resident, she is willing to help pitch in a little to help those in need.
"A lot of people who fall into these categories are just surviving on Social Security, maybe a small pension for the seniors," VanOrman said. "I talked to a lot of people who would really appreciate this exemption. They just want to stay in their home [as] long-time residents."
People who want the exemption must apply with the county, although the assessment office sends the renewal applications for people who are already enrolled. VanOrman encouraged those who are turning 65 to contact the office by March 1 after their 65th birthday.
"One thing that's really important to know is that we don't know when you turn 65," VanOrman said. "It's up to the property owner; that's why it's on the back of your bill, there's a snippet saying if you're 65, contact the assessor. But for folks who sign up for it, most everyone in Newfield who meets that age limit is getting the enhanced STAR."
VanOrman said disabled seniors should not bother applying for disabled exemptions, because they will save more with the disabled exemption.
"I'm always telling people who are seniors and disabled, 'You want to take the senior route instead,'" VanOrman said. "Plus, it's less to prove to me that you are disabled; it's easier for you to say, 'Here, I'm 65, here's my driver's license,' instead."
The Board of Education will vote on the exemptions at its next meeting, on Thursday, Feb. 9. Eric Hartz, superintendent of Newfield Central School District, reminded attendees that the board routinely holds hearings and other meetings. He encouraged attendees to share their emails with the district so they could receive newsletters and other information from the district.
After VanOrman and Kehoe left, Shaw brought up last year's comptroller's report, which stated Newfield was one of two school districts to be at the highest level of fiscal stress. According to Shaw, while they are still on the list, they have since gone from the "significant" level of stress to the "susceptible" level, and credits this to everyone in the district pitching in and tightening their belts.
"As I told the board at the meeting on the 19th, based on the calculations I have been doing I have every reason to believe we will be off the list in full next year at this time," Shaw said.
Shaw discussed the COVID-related relief funds the district had received and how the district was using them. He warned that the grants given during the pandemic will eventually fall away, and that the district must be cautious about its expenditures.
"We have a lot of needs in our district, things that we want, but at the same time, we have to be fiscally responsible to make sure we don't end up in the place where we've already been," Shaw said.
