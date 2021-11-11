On Oct. 10, Aaron Miller had his Sunday evening interrupted in the most unexpected and terrible way: his business, which he had built from the ground up and owned and operated since 1999, caught on fire after being struck by a vehicle traveling down Elmira Road in Newfield.
The Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling north around 6 p.m. when it veered off the roadway, striking two mailboxes and guardrails before crashing into Millers Motorworks, a Harley Davidson motorcycle repair and parts shop located at 1281 Elmira Road, according to the New York State Police.
The driver, Angelo L. Legrand, 45, of Newfield, was transported by helicopter to Robert Packer Hospital, where he was in stable condition. The one passenger, Ambernae S. Isman, 27, of Newfield, was transported to Cayuga Medical Center for evaluation and later released.
According to police, the cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
On an accident information exchange form provided to Miller by police, Legrand’s address is listed as 1435 Elmira Road, the address of Second Chance Cottages, a not-for-profit organization that provides housing for homeless individuals.
The 36-by-60-foot building, built by Aaron and his father Larry in 2000, was completely totaled, Aaron Miller said. On the afternoon of Nov. 5, he and his father and a small group of friends continued their efforts to dissemble what was left of the charred building, which it was not much—just a roof and a few blackened beams.
“It’s coming down. It’s a total loss,” Miller said. “We’re stripping the building and tearing it down.” He said he hoped to have it completely demolished by the end of the upcoming weekend.
Miller speculates that the vehicle must have struck one of the shop’s motorcycles, sparking a fire that likely lit all of the shop’s tires on fire.
For Miller, who is in his 50s, giving up on the shop now is not an option.
“I have no other choice,” he said of rebuilding. “It’s something that happened. I wish it didn’t happen. I’ve got to go forward.”
Miller said he would like to thank the Newfield Fire Department for “the good job they did” putting out the fire that day.
