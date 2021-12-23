"It’s been a deeply touching experience to spend time among the tree elders. In this time where uncertainty is the common denominator of almost every aspect of our lives, these old friends provide, aside from their magnificent beauty, a sense of reassurance and trustworthiness."
These are the words of Henrike Burton after spending time in old growth forest areas in New York’s Alleghany State Park and Zoar Valley this year. Here in the Finger Lakes, we are fortunate that small areas of old growth forests (OGF) remain and can be visited. Some include the Fischer Preserve in Newfield, the Bock-Harvey Preserve in Enfield, and by Punch Bowl Lake, about a mile-and-a-half upstream from Watkins Glen State Park’s entrance.
These old growth forests are what remain of the vast virgin forests of eastern North America estimated to have covered up to 950 million acres. As Bruce Kershner and Robert Leverett wrote in “The Sierra Club Guide to the Ancient Forests of the Northeast,” early European colonists described the forest covered landscape as “’the howling wilderness, a place that threatened their survival. It was dark and foreboding. It harbored wild animals — and Indians.”
In contrast to colonists, the Indigenous people lived in harmony with the forests of great and younger trees. In only 200 years, the settlers and loggers cut down and burned “the vast virgin tracts of forest that had survived since the last Ice Age,” Kershner and Leverett wrote. However, isolated parcels of OGF escaped destruction due to inaccessible lands or poor habitat for timber (Zoar Valley, cliff edges and faces); being old public or institutional parks and lands (Adirondack and Catskill State Forest Preserves, Allegany State Park); and private estates kept uncut, (Minnewaska State Park).
A common useful definition for OGF offered by Kershner and Leverett is where most trees that shade the rest (canopy trees) are ancient, regardless of minor disturbances by humans, such as selective logging and grazing. They say that eastern OGFs have canopy trees at least 150 years old, an age at which bark, trunk and forest structure develop features markedly different from younger trees and forests. But some OGF are very small, due to rugged growing conditions, like the gnarly red cedars up to 30 feet tall on the cliffs by Taughannock State Park’s largest waterfall. They’re possibly 300 or more years old.
Some OGF characteristics are trunks 30 inches or more in diameter for most native species: oaks, sugar and red maples; eastern hemlock and white pines; white ash; American beech, etc. Examples of dwarf old growths are black birch, red spruce, and pitch pine when they grow in severe habitats like cliffs, summits, bogs, steep rocky slopes, barrens, and sand dunes. According to Kershner and Leverett, white cedars reach the greatest age of northeastern trees, sometimes up to 1,700 years. Many eastern trees don’t live more than 400+ years, unlike much older western giants like sequoias, Sitka spruces, redwoods, and western hemlock. Additional characteristics include bizarre tree shapes, rich growth of moss, fungi and lichens, large logs,; and huge trees with dead tops and many cavities.
Jason Gorman, Finger Lakes Land Trust preserve manager, said, “Birds and other animals raise their young in old growth tree cavities, including rare or uncommon species. A favorite thing of mine to do in old growth forests is to just be with these large old trees. I try imagining those who’ve walked under them… Indigenous people and others stopping to commune or for a drink. While visiting California’s old growth redwoods, I strongly felt humility and so incredibly small. I believe that many more people need to experience that, and hope that they’ll appreciate these incredible trees.”
Scientific studies show that OGFs contain more native biodiversity than other habitats. Larger OGFs contain many species that can’t live elsewhere, like the northern spotted owl and marbled murrelet. Forests are communities that take generations to develop and are so much more than planted trees. Protecting OGFs and others to age and change without human “managing” allows more complex biological relationships and biodiversity to continue developing.
Another crucial benefit of OGFs is capturing and storing much more carbon than younger forests. An Old Growth Forest Network article states, “Forests cannot store large amounts of carbon without large trees. A global study done by 98 researchers measuring over five million forest trees found that the largest 1% of trees equaled over 50% of total carbon containing biomass. Even numerous small and medium trees couldn’t equal the biomass in a few large diameter trees. Consequently, if large trees… are removed, it may take centuries for a forest to recover full carbon storage ability.”
The study “concluded that forests should … conserve large diameter trees and trees with potential to become large. Unfortunately, a study led by Lindenmayer (2012) found that large old trees are declining worldwide, often intentionally removed during logging, land clearing, agricultural intensification, and fire management… When forests are harvested, more carbon remains in the atmosphere, both from declined carbon capture by living trees and from carbon released from forest soil after logging… Increased carbon (released) resulting from harvesting is five times the amount released from fire, insects, wind storms, development, and drought combined. If current management practices continue, world forests will achieve only half their biological carbon sequestration potential. Earth’s carbon sink could be substantially increased if forests were managed with carbon sequestration as a goal.”
Unfortunately, widespread misinformation states that planting trees is important for lessening climate change. Aspiration Financial incorrectly advertises that when a tree is planted each time you swipe their card, you are being carbon neutral. What is crucial is protecting the oldest forests worldwide, which involves avoiding consumption of products that come from their destruction.
Many OGFs aren’t protected from destructive activities. The Finger Lakes Land Trust (FLLT) regionally protects forests and other natural and agricultural lands with many preserves. The FLLT buys selected properties, receives donated ones, and arranges conservation easements with landowners to protect lands long-term with development limits agreed upon by owners and the FLLT.
The Old Growth Forest Network’s (OGFN) mission is to protect at least one OGF or other forest in every U.S. county. Each forest must be freely open to visitors. The OGFN now has 130+ forests in 24 states. In Newfield, the Fischer Preserve, a Cornell Natural Area, is a member.
The Fund for Wild Nature disperses donations to numerous small grassroots groups nationwide that “get things done.” They work to protect OGFs, wild lands, numerous wildlife species and threatened habitats, because “wild areas are increasingly rare and under relentless pressure from varied threats.” (TFWN) Donations to these organizations enable them to protect more OGFs and other habitats.
