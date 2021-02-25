Three popular local food processors who make their products with ingredients sourced from area farms will be featured in the next Virtual Open Farm Days tour on Wednesday, March 3, from 6 to 7 p.m.
This online event offers a behind-the-scenes look at our regional food network through on-site video segments, interspersed with live conversations and Q&A with the processors and their “partner” farmers, all of whom will be on the line during this event.
Processors profiled in this presentation reflect the diverse range of value-added food products now being created and sold in Central New York and beyond:
Food & Ferments in Truxton uses locally grown produce from Main Street Farms and Shared Roots Farms (both in Cortland) and other farms to make sauerkraut, kimchi, pickles and other fermented tonics and drinks. Their products are sold a farmers’ markets in Central New York and Philadelphia.
Indian Milk & Honey in Freeville uses local honey and milk from Twin Oaks Dairy in Truxton to create a probiotic yogurt Lassi called “That Indian Drink,” plain and seasoned ghees, and other essentials for South Asian cooking.
Wide Awake Bakery in Trumansburg collaborates with certified organic grain farmers at Oechsner Farms in Newfield, and with millers at Farmer Ground Flour, also in Trumansburg, to produce all manner of artisan baked goods that are sold wholesale, and direct to consumers via a bread CSA.
Admission is free, but donations are welcomed to cover costs of producing these events. Sign up to attend at: https://ccetompkins.mahaplatform.com/events/2021ofdmar.
Once you register, you will receive an email with a Zoom link to the event and a resource guide containing recipes, photos and other background information on the participants, including locations where their products are sold.
To maximize the fun of this event, consider picking up some Food & Ferments Products, Wide Awake Bakery bread, and That Indian Drink to enjoy a tasting during the event!
Virtual Open Farm Days is hosted and produced jointly by Cornell Cooperative Extension offices in Cortland and Tompkins Counties.
Questions? Contact Mila Fournier, Agricultural Educator at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tompkins County, at ymf5@cornell.edu or (607) 272-2292 ext. 194; or Dana Havas, Agriculture Team Leader at CCE-Cortland, at dmh353@cornell.edu or (607) 391-2664.
