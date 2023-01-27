On Thursday, Jan. 19, the Newfield Fire Hall hosted a Hamlet Planning Forum to discuss potential improvements to Main Street, Bridge Street and the Shaffer Road intersection - the core of the hamlet - in a way that would encourage constructive dialogue and forming consensus.
Bruce France, who is part of Braver Angels, a national bipartisan organization that seeks to promote constructive dialogue on political issues, served as the moderator for the forum. He said the goal was to promote discussions that would encourage people to have civil discussions, learn from one another and come up with a consensus.
"So often, we get into where people are just shouting at each other," France said. "In Braver Angels, the idea is let's find the things we agree on, not disagree on."
About 90 people attended the event, as well as members of Newfield's Board of Trustees and Planning Board. France said that the turnout was roughly twice what he had expected, since only about half of the attendees signed up in advance, but that he believed the discussion went well despite that.
The event lasted from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and began with France explaining the program and the principles behind the discussion, followed by some remarks by Heather McCarty of the Board of Trustees and Leo Tidd, chair of the Planning Board. Afterward, the attendees divided into groups of ten people each and had discussions with each other in two "breakout" sessions. The first session, which was 15 minutes long, had the members of the group introduce themselves and share what they considered important, while the second session, which was 20 minutes long, had them discuss the hamlet and come to an agreement on what they wanted to say.
"Often, when people go to a planning board meeting, it's a few people talk[ing] and most of the people don't talk," France said. "Here, everyone was having a say [in] it, and as long as the reporters did a good job of reporting what the group was coming up with from a consensus standpoint, I think it was very effective."
(Reporters are representatives from each group that document what was discussed.)
France told the participants that it was likely that their groups would not agree on everything they discussed but encouraged them to record any disagreements during their discussion, then move on.
"I gotta believe that out of a group of 90 people, we're going to come up with some things that people agree on," France said.
Knowing that there were more people than he expected, France asked the participants to keep their voices down. He also cautioned the participants to be mindful of the time, so that everyone in the group could have a chance to be heard, and gave the participants warnings when each session was almost over.
"If you're in a group and you're there just to make a speech, that will not be effective and that's not what we're here for," France said. "We're here to hear everyone's opinions."
During the discussion, reporters took notes on what everyone discussed and what they agreed or disagreed on. Once the discussion ended, the reporters shared the results of their discussion with the members of the Newfield government in attendance.
"That's really the essence of this," France said, "is you're going to tell the Planning Board what your groups want them to do."
The reporters shared residents' concerns and suggestions for changes. Multiple groups complained that there was not enough parking at the Covered Bridge Market and proposed that some of the parking behind the Town Hall be given to the market. Some of the groups requested greater transparency from Newfield's government, such as posting up-to-date minutes from the Board of Trustees and Planning Board and having the Planning Board disseminate information more effectively.
While many participants wanted to make the roads safer, not all the participants agreed on how to best do so. Some groups proposed putting in speed bumps, but others opposed the idea, whether because speed bumps would discourage traffic or because they would prove detrimental to emergency vehicles. Some participants proposed additional stop signs, while others opposed the idea and preferred yield signs.
France said he was satisfied with how the forum had gone and believed that those in attendance played their parts well.
"Even though it was different from what they were expecting, I thought they did a good job trying to follow through with the exercise," France said.
