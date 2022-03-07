New York State Police arrested Austin J. Kuczek, 24, of Newfield for two counts of disseminating indecent material to minors in the second degree, a class E felony.
An investigation revealed that Kuczek sent inappropriate images to juveniles under the age of 17.
Kuczek was formerly a member on the Newfield Town School Board and a teacher’s aide in the Ithaca City Central School District. He is currently the Recreation Director in the Town of Newfield.
Kuczek was arrested and released on appearance tickets to the Newfield Town Court on March 16.
