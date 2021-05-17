Earlier this year, The Town of Newfield Planning Board contracted with Cornell Design Connect to engage in a study of the Newfield Hamlet, the results of which will be presented to the town on Wednesday, May 26, in a special meeting of the Newfield Planning Board at 7:00 p.m.
Main areas of interest included local business and flow of traffic, particularly around the covered bridge intersection.
Community members are welcome and encouraged to attend via Zoom by going to this website: us02web.zoom.us/j/84057961271 (please note that the waiting room will be enabled in Zoom and you will be admitted by the host.)
The Town of Newfield Planning Board was created in 2007 and consists of volunteer members appointed by the Town Board.
The purpose of the Planning Board is to “protect the health, safety and general welfare of the community, and to facilitate planning for transportation, water and sewer improvements, drainage, schools, parks and recreation through the use of comprehensive planning.”
Design Connect is a multi-disciplinary, student-run, community design organization based at Cornell University.
Formed in 2008, Design Connect provides design and planning services for local municipalities and non-profits that may not have the resources to hire professionals while offering practical experience to students.
