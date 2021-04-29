Attention local gardeners and compost enthusiasts; here is your chance to get some free compost at the start of the growing season.
In recognition of International Compost Awareness Week, the Tompkins County Department of Recycling and Materials Management (TCRMM) and Cayuga Compost have partnered to host a Food Scrap Drop Spot Compost Giveaway at three Food Scraps Recycling Drop Spots during the first full week of May, including Newfield Town Hall May 6.
Here is how it works: Bring your own container such as a five-gallon bucket to one of the three Food Scraps Recycling Drop Spot events listed below.
TCRMM staff will be on hand to assist with filling the containers. While you’re there, please feel free to drop off your own food scraps, or receive a toolkit to start collecting your own food scraps at home.
The Food Scrap Drop Spot Compost Giveaway will be held at these drop spots:
•Hancock St. in Ithaca, Wednesday, May 5, 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.
•Newfield Town Hall, Thursday, May 6, 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.
•Tompkins County Highway Department, Bostwick Road in Ithaca, Saturday, May 8, 9:00 a.m. to noon.
Please note that compost will be given out on a first come, first serve basis, with a limit of five gallons per person.
Compost will not be available at other drop spots. Visit recycletompkins.org/dropspots for more location information.
International Compost Awareness Week is a global celebration of the importance of composting and the long-term benefits of food scrap recycling. This year’s theme is “Grow, Eat... COMPOST.... Repeat,” a reflection on how composting transforms wasted food and other compostable materials into an invaluable soil amendment which is then used to grow more food, nourishing our communities and replenishing soil.
For more information call Tompkins County Recycling & Materials Management at (607) 273-6632 or visit recycletompkins.org.
