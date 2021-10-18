For Newfield residents, one silver lining to the slowing down of group activities this year due to COVID-19 is that it allowed the Newfield Recreation Department to focus its efforts on finishing the town’s new community park.
Located on a former cornfield on Van Kirk Road, the park now features two full basketball courts, a spacious soccer field that can double as a football field, a baseball field, and an old fashioned scoreboard, donated by the Pawlewitz family.
The grass on the baseball field is still coming in, but Austin Kuczek, Newfield Recreation Department Supervisor, said the recent rainy weather has done the fields good.
“I think the grass is loving it up there,” he said.
The project was funded in part by a $50,000 DASNY grant. There was also a fundraising effort that helped cover the costs.
When Kuczek first started his position with the recreation department the project was still in the blueprints phase. He said it took long volunteer hours put in by many town employees to compete the project, which was not easy; the uneven land had to be dug up and leveled, and the labor was done for free by members of the Newfield Town Highway Department on their off hours.
“Kevin Bergren and his team on the highway department—a lot of those guys went above and beyond,” Kuczek said, adding that George Taylor, Matt Watros and Norm Adiun were instrumental in getting the project off the ground.
Kuczek is looking forward to resuming the recreation department’s regular schedule so that the new park can be fully utilized. He said that in the past the Newfield Central School District has been very generous about offering its sports facilities to the recreation department, but he said it can get a little crowded when multiple teams are practicing at the same time. He said he hopes that soon the school teams can practice and hold games on the community park fields.
Back when the location of the park was first proposed, there was concern about visibility for cars pulling out of the driveway. That stretch of Van Kirk Road is very steep, and many worried that vehicles coming over the hill wouldn’t be able to see the cars pulling out in time, and visa versa.
The solution was to create an entrance and an exit on opposite sides of the parking lot. The exit, being further down the hill, allows for more visibility.
Kuczek said there are no immediate plans for lighting around the fields. Bleachers are not an immediate concern as the grassy hillside surrounding the fields creates plenty of natural seating.
In the future, there are plans for a pavilion and a walking trail, though those are in the very early planning stages.
The town plans to hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for the community park in the spring.
