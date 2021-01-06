The administration at Newfield Central School District has seen some big changes in 2020. Amidst a school year that would have been challenging due to COVID-19 even in otherwise placid times, the district has embraced change. And according to the interim superintendent, the schools have thrived.
The district has cut $225,000 from its budget by eliminating positions and bringing in “people of a different pay scale,” according to Jenn Pawlewicz, president of the Newfield Board of Education.
“We revamped our whole leadership team,” said Eric Hartz, who was appointed to temporarily fill the vacancy left by Cheryl Thomas, who officially resigned from the superintendent position on Oct. 30.
Hartz said he and the board are in the process of putting out a survey of the entire faculty and staff regarding Hartz’s performance as superintendent since he stepped into the role.
“I’m actively talking to the board about assuming the position,” Hartz said.
Hartz was the principal of Newfield Middle School for a little over two-and-a-half years and was a school administrator for 10 years prior to coming to Newfield.
Hartz leaving the position of principal prompted the district to shuffle around some of their staff.
Patrick Mahunik, who was formerly Newfield High School principal, has now taken the title of director of secondary education (encompassing grades six through 12). The administration removed the role of high school principal.
Vicki Volpicelli, longtime elementary school principal, retired at the end of the last school year. She finished out her last three months in the role of acting superintendent after Thomas was first put on leave prior to her resignation. (Hartz declined to comment about the reasons behind Thomas’ departure.)
Laine Gillette was made elementary school principal, and her previous role—assistant elementary principal—was eliminated.
“We tried to do what is economically best for the district,” Hartz said.
Jeff Augustine is a teacher of special education at the high school, Varsity Club advisor, and athletic director.
Hank Neubert’s primary role is to assist Gillette in the elementary school with student issues.
“He’s her right-hand person,” Hartz said. “He’s subbed for us a lot. He’s really good with the kids and fits the position perfectly.”
Hartz added that all the transitions were surprisingly smooth. “It did kind of fall into place,” he said. “It was very, very different—definitely not the way things typically happen, believe me. But with the pandemic, we started making different choices.”
A new business manager, David Shaw, was hired in July.
Cathy Griggs, former director of technology, retired at the end of the last school year and Sunny Miller, longtime Newfield music teacher, took up the role.
Director of Special Education Cheryl Jackson also left the district, and Ben Mueller is currently holding that position.
“Newfield has made a huge transformation,” said Pawlewicz, who added that Hartz has been an asset as superintendent so far.
“We are very excited about our leadership team and the direction the administration is heading,” Pawlewicz said, “and we’re very pleased about Eric Hartz and hope to make him a permanent superintendent.”
