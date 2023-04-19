Randy Brown, who represents Newfield and part of Enfield in the Tompkins County Legislature, gave his regular legislature report to the Newfield Town Board at its meeting on Thursday, April 13 at 7 p.m., sharing the latest updates from the county and talking about many budget-related issues.
Brown reported on the allocation of American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 funding in Tompkins County, and the various Tompkins County organizations that are seeking funds. He said that after Second Wind withdrew its application for ARPA funding to expand its cottages for homeless people, he had the opportunity to submit another application. He chose to submit an application from Enfield's fire department to install bunk beds, which would allow firefighters to stay at the station and respond more quickly. The Enfield Fire Department requested $50,000, down from its initial estimate of $100,000.
Brown said Enfield's proposal has a better chance of being approved than a funding request from Newfield would, and that Enfield has similar emergency response times to Newfield. He said the 14 members of the legislature will ultimately be responsible for voting on each proposal, determining which ones are approved and how much money each one gets.
"Who wins is going to be anybody's guess," Brown said. "I hope that a few people will see that Enfield deserves something, so we'll see where that goes."
Brown reported on Arnot Forest's need for maintenance. According to him, Cornell University owns property in the Arnot Forest, and is leasing it to Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) for $1 per year, a lease that Cornell intends to extend for another 10 years, but CCE does not have enough funds to maintain the property. Brown said the property was underutilized and thus is in need of maintenance, proposed recruiting volunteers such as the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts to do maintenance, and requested to hear people's thoughts on this subject.
Brown reported that the county is looking into renovating the jail, which is old, in bad shape and lacking important services, such as having no place for a doctor. He said the jail improvement is up for discussion this year and could cost $15 million or more, since costs are rising.
Brown reported on how the county is taking a look at its solid waste fees, noting that they are not fairly priced for single-family residences and that local universities are not paying their fair share of the costs. He proposed doing more to ensure that the universities pay what they owe, such as user fees.
"Right now, it's obvious they're not paying their fair share of the costs," Brown said of the universities. "They're paying seven percent of the costs and they have 25 percent of the people."
According to Brown, there are many job openings for the county, especially in social service examiners, that are receiving few to no applications, noting that in a recent exam, six people were testing for 17 positions. He encouraged people to apply for the jobs, noting that they start at $26 per hour with benefits and retirement, that many do not require college degrees, and they are a good way to get into working for the county.
"I think that people in high school should be taught that this is a career," Brown said. "You get in and you move around in the county, it's a career."
