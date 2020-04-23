Spring is usually the time for high school seniors to make the major decision of where they want to continue their education. Some students, like Newfield’s Connor Furman, have the stressful luxury of having multiple options to weigh over the next month or so.
Furman recently received the Presidential Scholarship to attend Alfred State College. The scholarship is worth $31,520 annually and includes free housing (standard room, double occupancy).
“It makes me very proud that my son has accomplished as much as he has,” Furman’s mother Anna Addario said. “I think it’s just a testament to his hard work. He’s very focused. … He’s intelligent, and he’s actually going to graduate with his Associates degree from TC3 before he even graduates from high school. So that just speaks to how focused he is on his school work and advancing.”
“It’s amazing, really. Having a very nice chunk of my tuition paid for me is very convenient,” Furman said of receiving the Presidential Scholarship.
However, that is not the only scholarship Furman has been offered. Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) awarded him the Rensselaer Medal, a scholarship worth $30,000 a year and can be carried over into a Masters degree. Hobart and William Smith Colleges also offered Fruman $30,000 annually for four years with the Finger Lakes Scholarship, and Alfred University awarded him a scholarship worth $23,000 per year up to four years.
Furman has narrowed down his decision to two schools – Alfred State and RPI. Hobart and William Smith and Alfred University were axed because they did not have the specific kind of engineering program that he is looking to study at.
“I’m definitely considering Alfred State because of that scholarship,” Furman said. “But I’m also still looking at RPI because I have another scholarship there that is also very nice.”
Unfortunately, because of the COVID-19 outbreak, Furman has not had the opportunity to take any tours of colleges lately. Last summer, he was able to visit RPI and Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT). He said he was impressed with both schools after touring them.
“They’re both really nice. I think RPI had a better campus, but they’re both very good schools when it comes to education,” he said.
“Both RPI and RIT had really good engineering programs, especially when it came to stuff like mechanical engineering and aerospace. I know when I was there, RPI had a couple of clubs, like a rocket club, that you could join, and some other stuff as well.”
Furman plans on studying aeronautical engineering, and hopes to find a career that will allow him to build either airplanes or space structures.
“I’ve always liked engineering just in general,” he said. “I also like ships, airplanes, rockets, that sort of stuff. It’s kind of a field I wanted to go into because it seems fun.”
Addario said she is looking forward to seeing her son achieve the dreams he had as a child
“When he was little, he’d always ask me for a jetpack,” she said. “I couldn’t get him a jetpack, so now he’s just going to go to school and create his own jetpack.”
