On the morning of July 8 a motor vehicle being operated by Joshua P. Jones, age 37 of Newfield, NY pulled into the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office parking lot.
Due to two incidents within the City of Ithaca, the Ithaca Police Department had put out information that they were looking for a vehicle matching the description of the one Jones was operating.
Deputies interviewed Jones and observed an open container and signs of impairment. A DWI Investigation was conducted and resulted in Jones’ arrest for Driving While Intoxicated. Jones was charged with Driving While Intoxicated (Felony), Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 1st Degree (Felony), and Refusal to Take a Breath Test. Jones was released on an appearance ticket, per NYS Bail Reform, ordering him to return to the Town of Lansing Court on a later date.
In addition to the current charges, Jones was previously arrested on June 3, 2021 by the New York State Police for the felony of Driving While Intoxicated (with a previous conviction within 10 years), and on June 13, 2021 by the New York State Police for the felony of Driving While Intoxicated (with a previous conviction within 10 years) while operating an ATV.
