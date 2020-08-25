Superintendent Tina Nilsen-Hodges announced that New Roots Charter School will open for in-person instruction on Sept. 9. She said that the school’s small size has proven to be a distinct advantage in planning for a safe return for students.
“Our facility is ready, said Nilsen-Hodges.” “ith HEPA air filtration, hand sanitizing stations, and classroom work stations with ample physical distance between them. We have the PPE we need in stock. Our faculty is working together this August to adapt our school curriculum to hybrid and remote learning. We are so looking forward to welcoming students back to school in September!”
Students will have the option to choose between hybrid and remote learning. She said that about 90% of students have already chosen to return to in-person classes in September. “We have ample space for physical distancing, we have been able to secure adequate supplies, and our scheduling challenges are manageable.”
Students will attend classes in two cohorts of approx. 30– 40 students each on a given day. Cohorts will have designated areas of the building where they will be allowed to roam and attend classes. Teachers will also be assigned to specific cohorts.
Nilsen-Hodges described the class schedule as very similar to the semester course format used by colleges and universities. Students will take two or three core subjects, one or more electives and advisory classes each semester, including outdoor learning experiences on Fridays. Students will have options for concurrent enrollment and AP courses in hybrid or online formats.
She also added that teachers at the school attended a week-long virtual workshop focused on designing quality hybrid courses, so this year students who work online should see the benefits of that new information.
New Roots’ staggered arrival times are an additional advantage for health screenings. The time in-between arrivals will allow staff to check temperatures and screen students for symptoms related to COVID.
“Establishing safety through commitment to wearing masks will be an important aspect of school culture this fall,” Dean of Students Jhakeem Halton said. “There are a wide range of opinions about masks. Students will have the opportunity to work through their ideas and learn the science behind our school community’s standards for wearing masks to empower health and safety for everyone in our community, as well as protocols for maximizing comfort through mask breaks when needed.”
Nilsen-Hodges’ office, located on the first floor of the building, has also been reallocated to the nurse and care team at the school. “We want to emphasize that health and safety are of central importance, now more than ever,” she said. The health office includes an attached isolation room to allow for immediate quarantine of any student or staff member who develops symptoms during the school day.
