Recounting the obstacles she faced when a student, Ithaca College’s new president, La Jerne Terry Cornish, advised students and the IC community of the importance of persistence. “Losing my mother on the first day of finals freshman year was something that knocked me down,” President Cornish said. “My GPA suffered. As a result of that, I had to work really hard to get back up. I’ve encountered hard things, yet and still I persisted. What I want my students to know is you’re going to experience ups and downs, but you have to keep going.”
Cornish was speaking at a September 14 webinar which began what is being called her Ithaca Together Inaugural Tour during which she will discuss her commitments to the IC community including her goals to connect with Ithaca alumni and friends across the country. Cornish said that the tour is a way to provide Ithaca alumni and friends with a way to connect with each other in their own communities.“So it’s perhaps fitting that this first tour engagement takes place in a virtual setting,” she added; “one that enables us to connect in solidarity wherever we are in the world.”
“I want to hear your stories,” Cornish said. “I want to develop relationships. I want to know what Ithaca College did for you. I want to know how the experience you had on this campus changed your life and changed the life of someone else.”
Cornish emphasized her excitement for this fall semester because it is the first semester since the COVID-19 pandemic where all classes offered are completely in-person. “This one truly feels like a new beginning,” she said. According to Cornish, more than 1,400 new students have been enrolled in IC this fall. She noted that IC has launched a successful graduate physician assistant program aimed for students to enhance skills that are in a high demand and provide expertise.
Noting the continuing specter of COVID-19, Cornish acknowledged that the campus on South Hill is still not completely back to normal. She admitted it will take years to restore the campus’ position as “a world-class comprehensive college.” “Three to five to restore, three to five to soar, and I’m betting that we’re going to soar in six or before,” she added.
Cornish assured the IC community that she is dedicated to the institution for the long-game, but she can only do this if everyone in the IC community comes together. “Our ability to move forward as a college is directly bound to our ability to move forward as a community,” she explained. Cornish asked the IC community to share campus news on their social media and wear IC apparel in their local communities to help raise IC’s profile. She also urged alumni to increase their engagement by acting as mentors, providing internship opportunities, Zooming into classrooms, visiting the campus, and helping with recruitment of new students.
That recruitment effort won’t stop at the border. Cornish discussed plans to collaborate with Cornell University and other New York State colleges and universities to recruit international students. Ithaca College, Cornell University, Colgate University and Hamilton College will be working together to travel and recruit students from the UK and throughout Europe, she announced, noting that the IC London Center will help by hosting a gathering in the future
Cornish also shared her pride for IC’s annual Cortaca Jug football game taking place November 12 in New York City’s Yankee Stadium. She said she is a big sports fan and that one of her fondest memories at IC thus far has been being able to watch a football game and have a view of Cayuga Lake in the background.
As president, Cornish said she will always believe in her students, but that they also need to have faith in themselves. “I need you to believe in you,” President Cornish said. “We can believe in you, but it doesn’t mean a thing if you don’t believe in you.”
Timothy Downs, Vice President for Finance and Administration and Chief Financial Officer, weighed in on the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead for the college. He said challenges are driven by low enrollments in the fall 2020 and fall 2021 classes, adding that the next couple of years will be an operating budget challenge. He agreed with Cornish that it will take three to five years to return to normal enrollment which will allow the IC community to soar yet again.
Vice President for Marketing and Enrollment Strategy Laurie Koehler spoke on concerns relating to the value of an education at Ithaca College. “We built on a bunch of different strategies to create what we call the Ithaca commitment,” Koehler said. This commitment includes simplifying the aid application process, revamping the financial aid package and creating a 4-year financial forecast which will benefit the class that just began at IC. The 4-year forecast breaks down the student's maximum investment in IC when they are admitted to the college, which is rare as it is a common practice for college costs to rise each year, Koehler said.
Provost Melanie Stein explained that bringing the theater, music and dance programs under one roof was for students’ own academic and career achievement. “The world is not separated into departments that we in academia like to separate our curriculum into,” Stein explained. “Our students who are going out there to be artists, they’re going to be multidisciplinary out there in the world. In bringing all of these artistic departments together under one roof, we are really putting our students in the strongest position to prepare them for careers in this ever-changing world.”
