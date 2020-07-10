The Tompkins County Health Department issued a health advisory stating that new cases of COVID-19 have been reported from social gatherings during the Fourth of July weekend.
The department reported three more cases in the county – 172 in total – and five active cases at the moment. It is unclear how many of these positive cases were linked to the Fourth of July activities and travels.
According to the press release, the reported cases are "connected to out-of-state travel to states with significant increases of the virus." The release also said that some of the cases are "connected to local social gatherings where distance and mask-wearing were not observed."
“We have come a long way, but we are not done with COVID-19," Frank Kruppa, Tompkins County Public Health Director, said in a press release. "I strongly remind all residents to remain vigilant and take all precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. People traveling are still bringing the disease into our community, increasing the potential of spread. The Health Department is discouraging all non-essential travel to affected states. Masks are required in public spaces, especially indoors, where distance cannot be maintained. Masks and face-coverings are a simple measure we can all take to prevent exposing others to the virus."
Individuals can obtain more information on states currently experiencing a significant increase in the number of cases by visiting the Travel Advisory or the New York State website.
Anyone who traveled to an affected state must quarantine for 14 days upon arrival back to New York State.
If one is exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 or has concerns about being potentially exposed to the virus, they should get tested at the Cayuga Health Sampling Site. The site is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Individuals must pre-register by either call the Cayuga Health Call Center at (607) 319-5708 or go to cayugahealthsystem.org.
