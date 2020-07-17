The Dryden Central School District Board of Education will feature a new face come the academic year of 2020–2021 in Rhonda Kowalski. Kowalski is an alumna of the school district, and two of her three children are students of the district as well. Professionally, she works as a Concurrent Enrollment Coordinator at Tompkins Cortland Community College.
Kowalski has been active in the community. She is a member of the Dryden Recreation and Youth Commission and has coached youth basketball. She is the founder and chair of Lion Legacy, an organization that works to improve the image of the Dryden community.
Kowalski sat down with the Courier to discuss her recent election to the board and the ideas she plans on bringing to the table.
Dryden Courier: What are you most excited about as a new member of the Board of Education?
Rhonda Kowalski: The reason I’ve done everything I have in this community is to continue to grow Dryden in to a place that others want to live, work, and raise their families. To be able to contribute to shaping the school district in ways that promote that growth is exciting. I know what it’s like to be a Dryden student. I know what it’s like to be a Dryden parent. I know what it’s like to work with the teachers, staff, administrators, and students in the district from a professional standpoint. Now, I get to bring all of that knowledge and experience to the school board.
DC: What do you anticipate will be the biggest challenges heading into your term? How do you plan to address them?
RK: I think it goes without saying that the re-opening of schools while in the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic is by far our biggest challenge. We need to maintain the safety and well-being of our students, faculty and staff, and the families everyone goes home to while also continuing to educate our students. I think author and researcher Dr. Brené Brown says it best: “I’m not here to be right, I’m here to get it right.”
DC: What vision of the school district do you hope to create during your term?
RK: As a board member it’s my job to inspire a shared vision. Over the next three years, my intention is to continue to move the school district towards becoming the center of the community. I hope to accomplish this by appealing to the community’s values, interests, hopes and dreams. By achieving small wins, we promote progress and build commitment and trust. I don’t know how much of the next three years will be shaped by COVID-19 and its restrictions, but regardless of the challenges ahead, I am ready, willing, and able to take your confidence that you showed in your ballots and help create the future that we all want for Dryden.
