Before hearings and the formal review of the Trelina Solar Energy Center permit application begins, an effort will begin soon to negotiate a settlement of some or all of the issues related to the project.
A notice of impending settlement negotiations has been issued by Trelina and made part of the official record.
Florida-based Trelina has applied for a certificate of environmental compatibility and public need under Article 10 to build and operate an 80 megawatt solar electric facility in the Packwood and Serven road area on the west end of the town on 250 acres of leased land.
In connection with the settlement discussions, Trelina expects to circulate a proposed certificate conditions and a Site Engineering and Environmental Plan in the near future.
Parties that wish to participate in the settlement negotiations need to contact attorney Michelle K. Piasecki of the Harris Beach Law Firm in Albany by email at mpiasecki@harrisbeach.com. Notices of settlement procedures and any conferences will be sent to all parties that choose to participate in the settlement discussions.
All settlement discussions are confidential.
“Settlement negotiations, put simply, let parties identify common ground early in the application review,” Piasecki said. “The impending settlement is an opportunity for the parties in the proceeding to discuss whether there are any areas of agreement about the issues in the case. As part of any settlement that may be reached, the parties may agree that an issue, or partial issue, has been fully addressed in the Article 10 application or that additional consideration needs to be made in the form of conditions that may be required as part of any approval by the siting board.”
The application will be considered and decided by a seven-member New York State Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment. That board consists of five state officials and two ad hoc local members, Richard Swinehart and Joe Wukitsch of Waterloo.
The only official intervenor party to the application is the town of Waterloo. Town Attorney Dennis Benjamin has been hired to represent the town during the Article 10 proceeding.
Benjamin said the settlement negotiations are a normal part of the review process. He said the town and other interested agencies, groups, individuals or organizations can raise issues for possible settlement.
This article was originally published in the Finger Lakes Times
