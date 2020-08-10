Every Monday evening this month the community is invited to close out the start of the week with a storybook reading as The Mayor Reads for All.
The read aloud will take place August 10, 17, 24 and 31 and will be available live on Facebook from 7— 7:30 p.m. All of the books featured during the series can be found at Tompkins County Library and Buffalo Street Books.
The first book Myrick will read is titled All the Colors of The Earth by Sheila Hamanaka. The children's book explores the age-old proverb "you can't judge a book by its cover" by showing readers that in spite of external differences everyone essentially has the same needs and wants, and everyone is worthy of love.
"Books build community, especially books that remind us of how important we are to each other, and especially at times of challenge and uncertainty," stated Children's Reading Connection
The mayor intends to read Summer Supper by Rubin Pfeffer and Wild About Books by Judi Sierra during the half-hour August 10 launch.
The Mayor Reads for All is a new event organized through Children's Reading Connection and made possible by the City of Ithaca, Tompkins County Public Library and Buffalo Street Books/Ithaca is Books. Each featured title will reiterate the importance of community.
For more information about future sessions contact Brigid Hubberman at Brigid.Hubberman@ChildrensReadingConnection.org, or call 607.227.3360.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.