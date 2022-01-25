The Jan. 11 regular meeting of the Tioga County Legislature opened with a moment of silence held in memory of Ken Del Bianco, who served as Commissioner of Public Works for Tioga County for many years.
New members were appointed to the Tioga County Board of Ethics. Former Tioga County Legislature Clifford Balliet, Jr will be replacing Craig Jochum and Jenny Ceccherelli will be replacing Ron Ciotoli, who recently won the election and was sworn in as Tioga County Legislature.
Tioga County Tourism Director Rebecca Maffei and Abbey Ortu, Development Specialist of Economic Development and Planning, were recommended to be members to the Susquehanna Heritage Area Commission.
The Tioga County Veterans Service Agency was authorized to make monthly purchases for advertising with the Owego Pennysaver. Purchasing quote exemptions for use of local newspapers, billboards, and radio advertising is part of the County Purchasing and Payment policy which requires three quotes, but not with local agencies such as the Tioga County Courier, the Morning Times and Radigan Broadcasting.
The Tioga County Legislature approved contracts between Tioga County Probation Department and Automon, LLC for software and maintenance costs in 2022.
New York Tioga III, LLC has submitted Notice of Intent to the Town of Tioga that it plans to build and operate a Solar Energy System with an expected total capacity of 5.0 Megawatts AC. Taxing jurisdiction is the Town of Tioga, Tioga Central School and the County of Tioga. The Legislature authorized a 15-year PILOT, and it will make an annual amount lump sum payment in lieu of real property taxes.
The Legislature authorized The Director of Emergency Services to enter into an agreement with Motorola Solutions for P25 Phase I Digital Simulcast Trunked Radio System at an amount not to exceed $9,620,000.
Design services were awarded to Delta Engineers for HVAC Controls Replacement for the HHS building not to exceed $66,000. Also awarded to Delta Engineers were design services for chiller replacement at PSB, not to exceed $75,000.
Tioga County Coroner W. Stewart Bennett has been selected by four duly elected county coroners to be administrative coroner for 2022 and was given a stipend for $5,000.
The Legislature passed two proclamations; the first is naming January 2022 as Human Trafficking Awareness Month. On Jan. 11, residents were encouraged to wear blue for Human Trafficking Awareness Day. The Tioga County Safe Harbour Task Force takes steps to identify, support and help keep youth and children in Tioga County safe. It works with schools, families and agencies, such as the New Hope Center, Cornell Cooperative Extension, and TOPS to name a few.
The Legislature also passed a second proclamation naming January 2022 National Radon Action Month. According to the proclamation, Radon is the leading cause of lung cancer deaths among non-smokers in the US, claiming about 21,000 Americans each year.
Tioga County has been identified as one of the five New York Counties with the highest levels of Radon. (The Towns of Barton, Berkshire, Candor, Newark Valley, and Nichols with the highest rates.)
One cannot see, smell or taste radon, but it is constantly being generated by the radium in rocks, soil, water and derived materials such as certain building supplies. Radon gets in through cracks in solid walls and floors, construction joints and gaps in floors.
