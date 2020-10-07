The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 840 has endorsed Tracy Mitrano in her bid to replace Congressperson Tom Reed (R).
Mitrano is seeking to unseat the incumbent Reed as the congressional representative for the 23 district of New York.
Local chapter president of IBEW Ryan Davis said the union chose to given its support to Mitrano after recognizing a pattern of neglect by Congress for the interests of labor workers.
“For years our current representative in Congress has constantly and consistently voted against the interest of organized labor: issues concerning affordable healthcare, a worker’s right to organize, our wages, and, most recently, our members’ right to a dignified retirement,” said Davis. “Tracy Mitrano is the only choice to represent our values in Washington, and that is why we are so pleased to join in the fight to send her to Congress this November.”
This is Mitrano's second campaign against the incumbent. Mitrano launched an unsuccessful bid for the seat in 2018. She also ran for the seat following a contentious and crowded primary field in 2018. She was ultimately defeated 55.2 percent to 45.8 percent in the general.
“I am thrilled to have this endorsement from the IBEW!” said Mitrano. “Over the last three years I have gotten to know this organization in its various locations throughout the district. Every member is a first-rate person, electrician, and spokesperson for organized labor, and why it is so meaningful for all of us. They represent the best values of the United States and I am honored to have their endorsement.”
The general election will be held on Nov. 3 with polls open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more details on absentee and early voting options, click here.
