Democratic Congressional candidate Tracy Mitrano announced her intention to challenge representative incumbent Tom Reed to five televised, live debates on Tuesday morning. The debates will be aired across New York's 23rd district.
Mitrano is calling on the incumbent to debate her in each media market in New York’s 23rd congressional district: Binghamton, Elmira-Corning, Buffalo, Syracuse and Rochester. Public health and social-distancing precautions will determine if there is an in-person audience in attendance at the debates.
"Campaigning during this pandemic, our top concerns should be the health and safety of the voters and getting them the information they need to pick the best candidate," said Mitrano in a press release. "These should be civil, productive debates on the many issues affecting voters, and they should be carried live on television with recordings available online through election day."
The two debated only twice when Mitrano ran against Reed in 2018. Reed set all the dates and locations: one was in Olean and the other in Corning. Mitrano emphasized that it's imperative, especially during the pandemic, that debates remain accessible so that people can assess the best choice for them.
In the past, Mitrano said the debates she's had with Reed didn't receive fair treatment because they were either held too late before the election or aired only in parts online.
“Debates should be accessible to everyone across the district, not limited to his hometown or cherry-picked by one opponent," said Mitrano.
Mitrano agreed to schedule the debates on days when Reed is already in the area. She said that although he remains busy, and probably more than usual considering the pandemic, "the basic issues remain the same: affordable healthcare, quality education and growing infrastructure. Just in these three areas he has failed this district; and add on to that the issues surrounding and revealed by COVID, it becomes obvious what remains to be done for the people of this district," said Mitrano in an exclusive interview.
Reed recently visited Ithaca to declare his commitment to securing funding for schools and childcare centers as they prepare to reopen in the Fall and as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, passed in March, approaches its July 26 expiration.
Reed was elected in 2010, beating out Democratic incumbent Eric Massa, at the time. He's been challenged unsuccessfully two times since 2016; most recently by Tracy Mitrano in 2018. Reed hasn't publicly accepted the terms of Mitrano's challenge yet.
General elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
