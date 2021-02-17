Firefighters in Ontario County were called to a home on Little Church Rd. in the town of Seneca for a residential fire.

Deputies say Stanley and Seneca Castle fire departments were called to the scene, as well as Stanley-Hall-Gorham Volunteer Ambulance.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire which appeared to start at the exterior electric meter.

The residence suffered minimal damage as a result of the fire. Both occupants were able to exit without injury, deputies added.

This article was originally published on FingerLakes1.com.

