Firefighters in Ontario County were called to a home on Little Church Rd. in the town of Seneca for a residential fire.
Deputies say Stanley and Seneca Castle fire departments were called to the scene, as well as Stanley-Hall-Gorham Volunteer Ambulance.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire which appeared to start at the exterior electric meter.
The residence suffered minimal damage as a result of the fire. Both occupants were able to exit without injury, deputies added.
This article was originally published on FingerLakes1.com.
