The good news at the Spencer Village Board meeting on July 6 is that work on the two village bridges has finally begun. The bad news: a third bridge, on Meadow Street, failed to pass its last engineering inspection and was closed to all vehicle traffic. It is open for foot traffic only at this point. When it will be repaired is unknown. Mayor Ken Sutfin told Random Harvest that it is the town’s responsibility to repair a village bridge and right now the town’s budget for bridge repairs is limited, so no one should expect a quick fix. This is not surprising news, as the two other bridges, one on Tompkins Street and one on Railroad Avenue, have been waiting almost two years to be repaired. These bridges were damaged in the storm caused by Hurricane Florence on Sept. 17, 2018, and the severe flooding that came with it.
The delays on fixing the two bridges were frustrating but all preparatory steps were finally in place by March of 2020. However, the town had to wait for a window of opportunity – good weather and low water levels – to do the work. It has been a long wait, but the culverts are now in place and the work is in progress.
The remaining concern for village residents is the railroad bridge. So far, the railroad company has resisted cleaning out the culvert under its own bridge and when one sees the difference in water volume capacity between the new and bigger culverts and the relatively small opening beneath the railroad tracks, the future is ominous for nearby properties. The town has tried to persuade the railroad company to deal with this concern before another flood happens, but to no avail so far.
Burned out streetlights that do not shine, despite repeated requests for repair from both village board members and residents, have been a headache for the village board for years. Hopefully, a solution has been found. The board voted to replace the existing lights with LED bulbs, which will save the village taxpayers roughly $9,800 per year. Unfortunately, there is a one-time up-front cost to change them of about half the savings for one year, but the board voted to go ahead with the understanding that this would be a one-time expense that results in significant savings for years. Paying for streetlights with dead bulbs was also annoying, as the bill never seemed to reflect the bulbs that were out.
Mayor Sutfin discussed with the board the possibility of starting a volunteer three-person Police Commission Board as an oversight body for the local police department. Terms would be for one, two or three years. The mayor said he would be on it and take the one-year term. Christine Lester and Dale Weston agreed to serve as the other two members. In order to establish a police commission, the board must pass a resolution and hold a public hearing. The board did vote to establish the commission and a public hearing on the proposal will be held on Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. before the next regular meeting.
The mayor also announced that he has created a spreadsheet of revenues and expenditures for better record keeping. This will help the board to more closely track spending for various budget lines and enable more informed decision-making about expenditures.
Trustee Tim Goodrich reported that the fixtures in the women’s restrooms at Nichols Park need to be replaced. Also, work is well under way to repair and restore the grandstand in the park. Improved drainage was the first step. Rotten boards were replaced and the booth area under the grandstand is getting an entire makeover but is being rebuilt to virtually identical specifications as the original structure. Elaine Jardine of the Tioga County Planning Department is pleased with the repair work and plans to put the entire park, not just the grandstand, into the Historical Registry.
Road repairs discussed in previous meetings were finalized, three bids were opened, and the project went to Broome Bituminous, the low bidder, for $45,000.
The Tioga County Rabies Clinic that had been scheduled for the Spencer Fire Station has been moved to Hickories Park in Owego on July 23, 2020.
Village elections, postponed from March 18 by the coronavirus, will be held on Sept. 15. All three incumbents are running for their seats: Trustees Tim Goodrich and Sean Rice and Mayor Ken Sutfin. The postponed vote on village dissolution will be held at the same time. Absentee ballots for both votes will be available soon. A public meeting with Laberge Group via zoom to answer questions about the proposed dissolution will be held in late August.
The next regular meeting of the Spencer Village Board will be held in the Village Municipal Hall on Wednesday Aug. 5, 2020 at 7 p.m. Please note the change in date, due to a fire class being held on Aug. 3. The September meeting will be similarly moved – to Wednesday Sept. 2 at 7 p.m.
