ITHACA, N.Y. -- Mayor Svante Myrick is in a precautionary quarantine after attending an event with Binghamton mayor Rich David, who tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday.
The event was a press conference with 10 mayors from across the region, including Syracuse, Binghamton, Ithaca and Albany. All the mayors wore masks the whole time, including to speak, and stood far away from each other on stage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.