In a letter issued to the Village of Lansing community on March 31, Mayor Donald Hartill announced that the village parks will be closed for the purpose of halting the spread of COVID-19.
"It was very difficult for me to do because I know how much people enjoy being outside and enjoying the playground equipment and the game fields," Hartill wrote. "But as Mayor, I am responsible for carefully guarding the health and welfare of our citizens, especially our younger ones."
Hartill also wrote that the Board of Trustees will be holding a teleconference in the near future to discuss the upcoming budget. He also mentioned in the letter some steps the village is taking to protect the health of its municipal staff.
"We are trying to continue to provide all Village services in a manner that is safe for our staff by limiting personnel to one person at the garage and one person in the office on a rotating basis," he wrote. "For emergencies, the [Department of Public Works] DPW will carefully observe the 6 ft rule along with any contractors that may be required."
Code Enforcement Officer Mike Scott also penned a letter to the community, outlining the following changes to the Code Enforcement Department's services:
Submitting Plans, Applications, and Payments:
- All plans are to be submitted digitally or dropped into the Village drop box located in the foyer of the Village Office.
- All permit application can be submitted digitally, mailed, or dropped into the Village drop box.
- Payments for application can be mailed or dropped into the Village drop box.
Permits and Inspection:
- Building, Fire, and Electrical Inspections have been suspended until further notice for non-essential worksites.
- Plan reviews will continue as normal, but the Code Department will not be issuing Building Permits for non-essential businesses or entities until further notice.
