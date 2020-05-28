Both the number of positive COVID-19 cases and recoveries in Tompkins County inched a bit higher on May 28. A pair of positive cases came back, upping the total to 156, while six more people have recovered from the virus, bringing that total to 134.
The number of tests eclipse 9,000 on Thursday (9,071), and there are 689 still pending. The amount of negative cases took a sizable leap from 7,862 to 8,226.
Phase one of the reopening plan is complete, and the county was scheduled to begin the second phase on May 29, but that start date will be pushed back. According a statement from the county, guidance on phase two will be given at New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo's press briefing on Friday May 29.
