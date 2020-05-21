Over a thousand people were tested for COVID-19 on May 21, elevating the total amount to from 7,047 to 8,221 in just 24 hours. This is by far the largest increase in the number of people tested in a day in the county thus far. The previous highest mark was 622 between May 14 and 15.
The majority of those new tests are still pending – pending results leaped from 509 to 1,539 between yesterday and Thursday – though out of the hundred or so results that have come back, only one of them was positive, upping the total to 146.
The number of recoveries, people hospitalized and deaths remain the same at 121, one and two, respectively.
It was also reported today that the hours of the Cayuga Health Mobile Sampling Center have changed for this week.
The new hours are listed below:
- Monday, 5/18: 10:00 AM–3:00 PM
- Tuesday, 5/19: 8:30 AM–4:00 PM
- Wednesday, 5/20: 8:30 AM–4:00 PM
- Thursday, 5/21: 8:30 AM–6:30 PM
- Friday, 5/22: 8:30 AM–4:00 PM
- Saturday, 5/23: 8:30 AM–12:00 Noon
- Monday, 5/25: CLOSED for Memorial Day
