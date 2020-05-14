With one more recovery logged, the county recovery total rises to 116 on Thursday. In addition, no new positive cases were reported, as the total remains at 137.
More than 400 people were tested on May 14 (total is now 5,694). Sixty-six tests came back negative, upping the county total to 4,840. The number of pending tests took a major leap on Thursday, elevating from 354 to 717.
It was recently reported that a GreenStar employee working at the business's new location on 770 Cascadilla Street tested positive for COVID-19. The employee worked shifts on Friday May 8 from 7 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., Saturday May 9 from 7 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., and Monday May 11 from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
All individuals who were at the store during those times are encouraged to get tested at the mobile sampling center located at the Shops at Ithaca Mall.
