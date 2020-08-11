Maple Avenue will be reduced to one lane during working hours (6 a.m. – 4 p.m.) on Aug. 12 and 13. Traffic should not be significantly impacted. Flaggers will direct drivers around the work site.
In a report the city said that the construction will occur between 217 and 221 Maple Ave. to terminate water and sewage services at the two locations. Drivers should still plan accordingly during their commutes.
For additional information contact: Don Corwin, Erik Whitney, or Matt Sledjeski DPW, Water & Sewer Division (607) 272-1717
