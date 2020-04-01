Hospitals across the United States are facing major shortages in medical supplies such as masks, respirators and ventilators. A ProPublica article from March 28 reported that nurses working in southeastern Washington have been forced to reuse masks and rely on expired respirators while they tend to patients.
Lansing engineer Derek Warner has been working to find solutions for the shortage. Warner is developing a respirator that can be built using common household materials to be used in emergency situations.
“As an engineer, I was thinking, ‘Okay, what can I do,’” Warner said. “One area seemed like a respirator shortage, I think that was the most pressing at the time … so I just started brainstorming over that.”
Warner said he first began designing the respirator through 3D printing, but quickly pivoted to using a variety of different materials to construct it.
“When I was printing – I didn’t even get done with my first print – and I was sitting there and looking it and I’m like, ‘I’m printing something that’s pretty much flat,’” he said. “I stopped with the printing of a respirator early on, and then I went on to thinking about how could you take wires and just quickly make a wire frame, and you could put the filter maybe around it. That was a little bit clumsy to assemble. So then I was really like, ‘Okay, I just need cut something out,’ so I used cardboard because that’s readily-available, flat material that [can be] cut out.”
Using elastomeric closed cell foam, cardboard (thickness of an eighth of an inch), rubber bands, High-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter paper, duct tape and solid metal wire, Warner was able to form the respirator in about an hour using a stapler, scissors and wire cutters as tools. He said the elastomeric closed cell foam is a key component to the design because it allows the builder to mold the mask into the shape of one’s face.
“You need somebody to seal it to your face. At first, I was thinking, ‘Okay, we can continue to cut the cardboard until you get it shaped just right for your face,’ but that’s a lot of trial and error,” he said. “I thought, ‘Okay, we need some foam that’s a closed cell foam so that air doesn’t flow through it.’ For that, I thought of … Armaflex, the pipe insulation that’s on HVAC systems.”
Warner made it clear that what he has created so far is only an idea to be used for educational purposes. It is not an industry-approved device, and it should not be used as a replacement for approved Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).
He said he has put the mask through a fit factor test, which helps illustrate the how effective it filters the outside air when worn. The test results are scored on a scale of one to 100 with one basically representing filtration zero percent of particular matter (particles in the air) and 100 representing filtration of 99 percent of particular matter. After testing his design, Warner received a solid score.
“I got a fit factor of 23, which means it’s filtering 95 percent of the 0.3 micron particles, as I understand,” he said. “I think the fit factor of like … a surgical mask, something that doesn’t seal on your face, I think you’re really lucky if you get a number like two or something, which means it might be filtering like half.”
Even though the design is exhibiting positive results, Warner said there are some drawbacks at the moment. One is the breathability of the mask. Warner said it is more difficult to breath in the mask he designed compared to an N95 mask, which is due to the use of HEPA paper for the filter. He said he could see himself wearing the respirator for only about an hour and no more.
“One alternative was HEPA filter paper, which isn’t near[ly] as nice as the N95 filter media, because the the HEPA paper filters in a different way; it doesn’t hold a static charge,” he said. “So it has to be a lot denser, which means your resistance to breathing is higher through HEPA paper. So it’s not ideal.”
Warner said he is quite driven to keep on tweaking his model to be used not only nationally, but also internationally.
“I’m really hopeful that it’s not needed anywhere, because it is very crude,” he said. “I’m more optimistic that it might not be needed nationally, but I read stories of people in the Philippines or Pakistan … and it really motivates me to make sure they at least have this idea [that] a last resort in their heads that maybe they could use somehow to help them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.