Ithaca Police deactivated a "One Pot" methamphetamine lab on Friday afternoon following a conversation with a man who admitted to stealing two packages from nearby porches moments before.
Police said that during a patrol at Second St. and Monroe St. they observed suspicious activity that led them to question a person of interest near Conway Park. During the interview it was revealed that the subject had stolen two packages from a nearby porch and was in current possession of an active methamphetamine lab, known as "One Pot".
A One Pot is a process of producing methamphetamine that often utilizes plastic bottles and household chemicals in a sort of "shake and bake" method. The method is often considered more dangerous than traditional methamphetamine "garage" labs.
Residents of the neighborhood were soon notified. The area was secured and members of the New York State Police CCERT and Ithaca Fire Department responded to the scene.
The "One Pot" methamphetamine lab was deactivated and taken as evidence for further investigation. The incident is still under investigation and an arrest is pending.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Ithaca Police Department:
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
