It has been nearly six months since Dr. Brad Yentzer opened up his new practice, Finger a Lakes Dermatology, along Route 13 in Freeville, and despite the economic impact of COVID-19, business has been steady.
“The pandemic has affected me like it’s affected every other medical business in the town,” Yentzer said. “We’ve been at one quarter to one tenth of our normal volume that I see. It’s just now starting to slowly pick up as New York has begun to open, but we’ve been here the whole time for people. During this time we’ve been doing both in-office visits as well as telemedicine visits.”
Prior to founding Finger Lakes Dermatology, Yentzer worked in the Dermatology Department at Cayuga Medical Associates for three years and at The Corvallis Clinic in Corvallis, OR for four years. Prior to moving to Oregon, he got his start in the field as a Senior Clinical Research Fellow and Resident at Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston Salem, NC. (He is still associated with Cayuga Health Partners, though he is his own entity now.)
“I enjoy a certain level of control over the practice and be able to provide the best possible patient care,” Yentzer said of the reason why he chose to start his own practice.
“If I want an eyewash station in my building … I can get it done and get it done in a timely manner,” he said. “When you’re a small business, it’s more easy to be adaptable and make changes on the fly that are necessary, compared to a large, multispecialty business where if you want something you have to go through several layers of bureaucracy and it may or may not ever happen. I just don’t have time for that. I want to get stuff done, and I want to do whatever is right by my patients, and I want to do it right by patients now.”
Finger Lakes Dermatology offers the typical services of Dermatology, though it provides one that individuals will not be able to find anywhere else in the area.
“We offer general medical dermatology services such as diagnosing and treating things like acne, psoriasis, eczema; really any skin disease, anything that has to do with skin, hair or nails, including mystery itches,” he said. “That’s a big one. We do our own surgeries here for cancer as well as benign lesions of the skin and different tumors. We also offer non-invasive cancer treatment with superficial radiation therapy. That is a new service line to this area. No one else in the area offers that.”
“We also do a lot of allergy testing,” he added. “Which is a good service for people who have chronic eczema.”
In addition, the newly constructed building that houses Yentzer’s practice is environmentally friendly.
“We just built a net-zero energy building,” he said. “It’s a brand-new building with high-efficiency HVAC and solar on the roof and we have an electric vehicle charger out front, free for our patients to use.”
Yentzer said folks should expect the practice to expand down the road once the economy recovers from the outbreak.
“We’re still taking new patients,” he said. “I still see some of my old patients, and they’re welcome to keep coming to see me. Once we get to a certain point where we’re busier, we will be adding on an additional provider in the future. We certainly have plenty of space in this new building for additional providers. Just with COVID, there hasn’t been enough business to justify additional providers. … We’ll never be one of those practices that takes six months to get in to see. You’ll always get seen pretty quickly here.”
