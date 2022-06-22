The time is now.
Picket signs depicted this message as about 80 local activists rallied at the Bernie Milton Pavilion on June 15. The rally was a cry to local government to follow through with climate-related reforms for implementation. Speakers asserted that environmental conditions were worsening day-by-day, and that if inaction continues, these effects would become irreversible sooner rather than later.
The Ithaca Green New Deal is a plan that was passed by the City of Ithaca Common Council on June 5, 2019 to address climate change, economic inequality, and racial injustice. Its two main goals were to achieve carbon-neutrality community-wide by 2030, and to ensure benefits were shared among all local communities to reduce historical social and economic inequities. To do so, the City planned to meet the electricity needs of government operations with 100% renewable electricity and reduce emissions from the City vehicle fleet by 50%, with both goals to be reached by 2025. Despite having been awarded a $100,000 grant from New York State, the City has failed to show significant execution of the initial plan.
Members from numerous local organizations spoke out at the pavilion stage. The organizations included: Sunrise Ithaca, Extinction Rebellion Ithaca, the Ithaca Tenants Union, the Ithaca Communist Party USA, the Party for Socialism and Liberation, and the Tompkins County Climate Protection Initiative. Each speaker portrayed different facets to what it would mean to implement climate change reform in Ithaca.
Sunrise Ithaca is a youth organization who aims to make climate action a priority in Ithaca’s community. “The City of Ithaca needs to recognize that a promise means little without action. The Ithaca Green New Deal sets incredibly ambitious goals, and we must show a commitment to the bold and urgent action necessary to achieve such goals,” Siobhan Hull, a Sunrise Ithaca coordinator and rising Cornell junior, said.
Extinction Rebellion Ithaca (XR Ithaca) is an organization that utilizes movements involving non-violent direct action and civil disobedience to persuade governments to act justly on pressing climate and ecological emergencies. “I want this generation, who organized the climate strike today, to live out their lives on an Earth that is habitable for them and their children and all the other species who share this planet. For that to happen, The City of Ithaca, and Tompkins County, and the State of New York, and the United States of America, and the United Nations all have to do four things: tell the truth about the climate crisis, take action starting now, be governed by participatory democracy, and practice environmental justice,” Todd Saddler, an XR Ithaca member, said.
The Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) believes that the only solution to the worsening inequities caused by capitalism is the socialist transformation of society. “Solving the climate crisis will require a new, socialist economic system, where the guiding principle isn’t production for profit but production to directly meet human needs. Where competition and profit maximization doesn’t compel us to endlessly increase our levels of consumption and resource extraction. Where we can replace the current international order based on American military domination and economic exploitation of poor countries by rich ones with an order premised on peaceful coexistence and sustainable development,” Max Greenberg, a Party for Socialism and Liberation member, said.
These demonstrate also asserted that Ithaca’s Green New Deal is not only a matter of addressing urgent climate change. It also addresses other issues Ithaca continues to struggle with involving socioeconomic and racial prejudices, fair labour conditions for the working class, and the halting of rents that attempt to locate any opportunities to inflate and drive marginalized communities out.
The "climate" part of this agenda is clearly a cover for the political and economic policies of the far left. What is next? An environmental police force? Look at the groups supporting this agenda, communists, socialists, and people willing to use any tool to get government to force their agenda into law.
