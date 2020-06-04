May 1, 1998 would go down as a life-changing date for Dryden hunting guide Gabe Jerome, Jr. While accompanying a client on the first day of turkey hunting season, Jerome, Jr. was accidentally shot in the face with a shotgun by another hunter in close proximity, which ultimately resulted in him becoming permanently blind. Twenty-two years later, Jerome Jr., with the help of journalist Steve Lawrence, is ready to share his journey from that fateful day to how he acclimated to life thereafter in his book Leaving the Edge. Jerome, Jr. sat down with the Finger Lakes Community Newspapers to discuss his upcoming book.
Finger Lakes Community Newspapers: Why did you decide to write this book?
Gave Jerome, Jr.: Over the years, people have told me that I should probably write a book; I could help somebody. If I was able to help a few people it would be worth it. I went on lots of different hunting and fishing trips all over since I’ve been blind. A lot of it was that. I learned a lot of things about how to hunt and fish and spend time in the outdoors since the accident, and I wanted to share that, too. Mostly I just wanted to give people a little hope and encouragement that are blind and visually impaired. Plus, my brother was diagnosed with ALS [Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (a.k.a Lou Gehrig’s Disease)] a couple of years ago. I dedicated the book to him. And we helped him, too. He’s still trying to get out and enjoy the outdoors, and really that’s what it was all about. … Give a little encouragement to people to spend more time in the outdoors.
FLCN: Does the book mention all the people that helped you along your journey?
GJJ: Yes, yes, it’s in the book. Some of the special equipment that they actually had to make; and I also used some laser sights, which were new on the market back in those days, and red-dot sights for my guns. For fishing, I used basic, same fishing equipment that everybody else is using, but there’s some ways that I use it to help me, like to cast. People tell me [where to cast] like using a clock to say, “eleven o’ clock, 30 feet; one o’ clock, 40 feet.” That’s how I’d cast lots of times, and I got pretty accurate with it by practicing and people helping me.
FLCN: What would you say was the most challenging part with writing this book?
GJJ: It was a little hard for me to go back and remember the way things were. I think the hardest part for me to do was the first time I went turkey hunting again. I had one of my friends take me. I got shot at a turkey hunting accident on May 1, and this was only like three weeks after that. I think it was right near the end of May, the end of turkey season.
[He] called me up and asked me if I would call for him, if I wanted to get back out in the woods. I told him I would. Then I had to go get all of my stuff, and I had to tell my wife that I was going to go turkey hunting again. When I got shot that day, they put my turkey hunting vest and all my clothes in a bag, so I had to go into that bag and I had to get my vest out. All my calls were shot; most of my calls were all shot with pellets. I had to clean out my vest, and then I had to put new stuff in there. I had to use some new calls, and then the next morning I when I went, of course I had to get dressed; I had to put all that stuff back on again. I was a little apprehensive about ever going out there. I had to struggle through that to get myself to go.
FLCN: What was it like for you to go on those walks post-accident, and how has that changed since?
GJJ: It’s good. I’m not afraid at all anymore, any of it. When I’m with somebody when I’m hunting, I’m usually holding on to their elbow, or I bring my cane and … I can tell by their stride what’s coming up.
But it wasn’t easy. … I ran my shins into logs. I hit my face on the side of the tree. People were trying to help me. They didn’t know how to help me either. They also had to learn overtime and just doing it. I got a pretty good feel for the woods right now. I can walk with just about anybody. And they do tell me sometimes, “You need to step up; log coming,” or, “You need to crouch down because there’s and overhanging limb.”
FLCN: Does recounting the specific methods of learning to hunt and fish while blind tie into the overarching message?
GJJ: That’s the thing. I say in the book I think the more you allow a disability to change your life, you’re going to lose when it comes to all the things you love to do. I didn’t want being blind to change all the things that I loved to do. I wanted to continue.
