Ithaca, NY (14850)

Today

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Low near 55F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Low near 55F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.