At the May monthly meeting and talk sponsored by the Candor Historical Society; local historian Tom McEnteer was on hand to report on significant people of Tioga County.
The meeting started with Candor Historical Society Nancy Riggs reporting briefly on the progress of the renovations and improvements being done at the Candor History Center. Currently the center has been closed while the insulation has been improved; but they are hoping to be back in by June 6th and want to hold their June meeting at the history center.
After Riggs’ report she introduced local historian Tom McEnteer. “I started a long time ago looking into the folks from Tioga county who have accomplished a lot in their life.” He further reported his list that he researching is still growing and has about 75 to do more research on and by doing the research he finds even more to investigate.
He started with what he called “the most recognized, John D. Rockefeller; who was born in Richford; and educated in Owego. He mentioned his family moved a lot to stay ahead of the law due to his father’s business dealings. John D. became an oil baron in his adult life.
McEnteer talked some about Champion Electric Company that made electric cars in Owego in the early days. Then he reported on Henry Ford who made vehicles that could run on alcohol from corn or grains; but using his power, influence and millions Rockefeller was quick to get rid of that idea so the vehicles would burn his fuel and keep lining his pockets. McEnteer said, “Thank John D. for polluting the air of this country.”
He continued with who he referred to as the second biggest name; Belva Lockwood. He mentioned a movement not long ago to rename the Owego Post Office after Lockwood. The interesting fact is Belva Lockwood didn’t even live in Owego, she only visited at times. The girls school that so many have heard about was actually run by Belva McNall. The Belva Lockwood Inn was not built until 10 years after Lockwood has left Owego.
“The most famous person in Candor was Louis Hardin, better known as “Moondog.” McEnteer reported he was blinded when he was quite young; and lived in New York City part of the time, nicknamed the “Viking of Sixth Avenue.” He often strolled around Candor and New York City in his Viking attire, complete with a horned helmet.
Several present at the meeting talked about Hardin living in a shack on Brink Road; and folks often seeing him and talking to him. They shared several stories then talked about Hardin leaving Candor about the mid 1980’s. In his Candor days he used to hitchhike to New York City when he wanted to return; and ended up living his final days in Germany.
Another well-known person from Candor was George Kinney. Kinney’s father ran a grocery store in Candor; and was very generous allowing those low on funds to still attain the groceries they needed.
Kinney left Candor at 17 and got a job in a shoe factory in Binghamton; and worked his way up as a clerk in a shoe store; all the time helping to pay off his father’s debts. At one time he had has many as 15 shoe stores in the southern tier; and he hired a lot of folks from Candor in his stores. Many present talked about the Kinney shoes; and it was mentioned that some think Foot Locker carried the last of Kinney shoes.
“In all fairness to the women in Tioga County, have to mention a woman from Spencer, Esther Hobart Morris; the first woman in the US to be elected to public Office.” She was Justice of the Peace in Wyoming; and even has a statue in her image. A smaller version of the statue is in Washington DC.
For each of his stories; McEnteer had a photo of the person, or something they invented.
Margaret Hastings of Owego was another woman he reported about; and talked about when she was a member of WAC’s the plane she and several others were aboard crashed in New Guinea; and only three survived. The survivors found themselves confronted by natives that had never seem people like them. He mentioned there are several books out about her adventure; and even heard the history channel was looking at doing a documentary about it but it has never come to be as far as he knows.
The next name he mentioned was Doug Hurley from Apalachin; who was the last man to fly the space shuttle; and has flown many others. McEnteer went on to mention that most of the computers used by NASA were built in Owego by IBM which later has become Lockheed Martin.
Tom Platt, US Senator from Owego was the next name mentioned. Platt’s family has a drug store in Owego at one time; and they were involved in the railroad. Even though he was one of the most powerful senators he didn’t seem to be much done, although he liked to claim he got four presidents in to office.
McEnteer reported he finds it interesting Tioga County never produced a governor for New York State; but two Owego residents did go on to be governor in Michigan. Charles P. Avery wrote the first history of Tioga County; afterwards he packed up and moved to Michigan.
Woodruff Ferris from Willseyville; managed to graduate from Owego Apalachin School and later taught in Candor for a short time. Cornell University wanted him, but he turned them down and went to Oswego where he got his teaching degree. Later he ended up moving to Michigan and was Governor; and then later a Senator for Michigan.
Gilbert Carlton Walker got his diploma in Owego as well and he ended up governor in Virginia, as a Republican for two years; then as a Democrat for two more years.
“Who invented the folding chair?” McEnteer asked the audience; and many replied Stackmore. “Calvin Buffington in Berkshire patented his folding chair in 1912; and started the business in Owego; which later was sold to the Geller family who changed it to the Stackmore.” McEnteer showed a picture of Buffington’s first folding chair and it looked different than the ones most were familiar with.
Andrew Burgess was another inventor from Tioga County who holds a lot of patents. He started out as a photographer who worked with Matthew Brady; even ran Brady’s business for awhile. At one point Burgess was hired by the US Government to travel the world and take pictures. He tired of photography and went into business improve fire arms. Burgess is known for holding the second most patents for fire arms. He often sold his patents to others like Remington. Later he got a patent for a folding shot gun; and Teddy Roosevelt bought the patent; and a thousand were told to the NY City Police at the time.
Charles Crandall, also an inventor, his father made boxes and they lived in Montrose, PA for awhile. Crandall invented the dexterity puzzle, which became so popular he opened a factory in Waverly and sold a million units.
“There must be something in the water in Flemingville.” McEnteer remarked. First he mentioned Thomas LaClair who would end up painting two of the presdients’ portraits that hang in the capital; he did William Henry Harrison and Ulysses S. Grant.
The second artist mentioned was Henry Cross, who ran away from home at the age of 15 to join the circus; but was brought back home before long. He ran away from home a second time and somehow ended up in Paris where he was taught to paint by Rosa Bonere’. Eventually he returned to the US and ended up joining the circus again and painted the animals on the wagons for Barnum and Bailey. Later he got special permission from Abraham Lincoln to paint portraits of Indian Chiefs of the time; today many of them hand in museums. He even painted portraits of race horses.
Another Tioga County resident; Clarance Dickson, learned to fly as a teen and went on to become a fighter pilot at a time there was no US Air Force yet so he went to Canada and flew for them. Next he went on to fly for England; eventually joining the US Air Force and was in World War II. After the war he was sent to Africa where he trained pilots; earning his fourth set of wings. He also went on to fly commercial airlines.
Joseph Kemp invented the manure spreader in Canada but couldn’t sell it there so he built a factory in Syracuse which burned down before he really got started and later built a factory in Newark Valley. McEnteer mentioned the sign on the side of the factory, “20th Century Manure Distribution.” His factory in Newark Valley was later sold to Harvestor and even later became the ladder factory.
Helen Dean King, a scientist; saved millions of lives by developing the lab rats; which were used to test medicines instead of using humans.
He referred to John Hoyt Lilly as “Owego’s DeVinci” who invented the electric motor before the Civil War and patented it in 1850. He demonstrated his electric motor by putting in a model of an electric train and PT Barnum ended up taking it all over the world. Lilly also had several steam boats on the Susquehanna and helped with the first census in Chicago in 1834. Later he apprenticed with a doctor and became a doctor as well; also went into watch making.
McEnteer questioned those present if they are familiar with the Blondie and Dagwood comic; and he went on to say the original creator is gone; but today they are being drawn by John Marshall from Waverly who now lives in Binghamton; and most can tell the difference in his work and the ones from 50 years ago.
He shared the story of Dan McCallum who built a mansion on Glen Mary Road in Owego, right next to the Glen Mary Inn. One time while he was away his mansion burned down and only a trunk was left. For years the trunk just got passed down from family member to family member when someone finally opened it to find over $100,000 in bonds in the bottom.
Another name mentioned was George Pierce from Waverly who manufactured baby buddies and bikes in Buffalo; even got into cars later and made the “Pierce Arrow.”
Elaine Seliver of Owego wanted to be a star and went to Broadway; and ended up doing a lot of plays including the longest running play, Flora Dora. She also modeled and was part of the Ziegfield Follies. Unfortunately she was sickly and died before she turned 40 and is buried in an unmarked grave in Tioga Cemetery.
In talking about Owego it was mentioned that at one time there was 3,000 acres of tobacco growing in the Village of Owego, where the Owego Fairgrounds currently is; and at one time Binghamton was the largest cigar producer in the world. Many of the tobacco fields in Owego belonged to Pumpelly.
McEnteer went on to report he is working on the history of items that were manufactured in Tioga County like at one time Owego was one of the biggest producers of silverware; and Candor and Owego had clock makers.
The talk ended with McEnteer laying out the photos he has brought for all to see and learn more about.
