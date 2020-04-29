A previous version misspelled the name of one of the companies referred to in this article. The correct spelling is "Fromage à Trois," not "Fromage á Trios." Also, the cheese is ripened in an aging "cave," not "cage." The Independent regrets the errors.
With the COVID-19 outbreak preoccupying the minds of folks at the moment, there is a chance that the realization that Mother’s Day is less than two weeks away has slipped through the cracks for some.
Certainly, there is still enough time to figure out what to get as a gift, but if one is at a loss for ideas, it may be worth checking out the Mother’s Day Cheese Care Package that the Old Chatham Creamery is offering this spring.
Located in Groton, the Old Chatham is an award-winning, nationally-recognized creamery that has been around for 26 years. The Mother’s Day Cheese Care Package offers some of the creamery’s most popular breeds of cheese, along with cheeses from the First Light Farm & Creamery and Fromage à Trois Cheese.
“Each care package has four cheeses,” Trystan Sandvoss, general manager of the Old Chatham Creamery, said. “It has two boxes of crackers. It has other accoutrement that comes with it, just so you can build a beautiful cheese board.”
Depending on what week you order a package, the recipient will receive what is ripe at the moment.
“The cheeses vary based on what is ripe and what is coming out of the aging cave that day,” Sandvoss said. “That’s the unique thing, which is we make award-winning cheese that we made a long time ago and now is when it’s at its peak. So the cheesemakers go in and select what’s perfect. That changes from gouda, to brie, to blue cheese, to fresh goat cheese; there’s a wide range of cheeses that all come out of Groton, NY and Old Chatham Creamery.”
Purchasers of these packages will not be buying some run-of-the-mill cheeses.
“This is a local creamery that makes cheese from sheep, goat and cows milk that is from the immediate local community,” Sandvoss said. “We make great cheeses and we usually sell them to area restaurants and certainly all over New York State, a lot from New York City as well. We have all these cheeses that would typically be going in these directions, and they go to some of the top restaurants in the country.”
In addition, these packages feature some of the creamery’s staples as well as some new types of cheeses that have yet to be put up for sale.
“People can have an experience that you really can’t have unless you’re a cheese maker, because not only are we including our flagships, but also this new creamery, which opened up last August, we’ve been making lots and lots of cheeses,” Sandvoss said. “We also include in the box cheeses that are brand new cheeses that haven’t even made it out to the market that we’ve been experimenting with and perfecting.”
Those interested in buying a package can visit the website and view the current products that will be shipped in the box. A care package costs $99 (includes shipping costs), but individuals can use the promo code “SENDSOMELOVE” to get $25 off the original price. The promo code will be valid through Mother’s Day. Sandvoss said those who want their package to arrive on Mother’s Day should submit their orders no later than May 5.
“You get our flagships. You also get cheeses you couldn’t try anywhere else, sort of a unique of-the-moment opportunity because this cheese board in a box shows right up on your doorstep,” Sandvoss said. “So you just get this very unique experience, that’s very of the moment, and also supports local workers, both in the creamery and at the farm.”
