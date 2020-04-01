Candor Free Library is currently closed in a move to help limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in the community. The board of trustees, acting upon the advice and direction from the Finger Lakes Library System (FLLS), and in line with Tioga County’s declared state of emergency, canceled all public activities. At this time, all materials on loan have been renewed until May 1, pending future action.
The library serves as an important gathering place for community members. On Tuesday mornings preschoolers gather for Story Hour, and in the evening their older siblings gather for Lego Club. Drop in on any Thursday morning and there is a group sitting at the round tables sharing coffee and conversation, and afternoons see students logging onto the computers. For the foreseeable future, these activities are on hold.
Even though the doors are closed, Candor Free Library continues to serve the community, providing plenty of services that families can access during this “stay-at-home” time. If you have internet access, Candor library has a lot of electronic resources available to any patron with a library card. These include audiobooks, ebooks, magazines and streaming video via Hoopla. You can access the online catalog at catalog.flls.org/Polaris. Across the top of the web page you will see a tab for Online Databases and Digital Downloads. Click on “Online Databases” to find periodicals, homework help and MANGO language learning. If you are looking for e-books and e-magazines, click on “Digital Downloads.”
With the schools closing, families with children find themselves unexpectedly “homeschooling.” The library’s blog (candorlibrary.blogspot.com) and Facebook offer plenty of resources for parents. There are links to literacy programs as well as STEAM activities. STEAM includes science, technology, engineering, arts and math. These are not online “lessons,” but often directions for an activity that uses things you might have around the home, such as ingredients to make invisible ink.
If you have questions or concerns about the library, Board of Trustees president Melvin Foster invites you to reach out to him by email at candorite@gmail.com.
