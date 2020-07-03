On more than one occasion in this newspaper the uniqueness of downtown Ovid has been reported. It has a grocery store in the Big M, locally owned and operated; The Three Bears Complex, historic as it is an important local landmark; and The Edith B. Ford Memorial Library, which serves as a centerpiece and community center.
When the coronavirus pandemic forced complete shutdown, Ford Memorial Library Director Shannon O'Connor was left scrambling, like countless others. In her words, she has been living through the pandemic as library director, an essential farm worker, small business owner, and parent. For O'Connor, it is once again a reminder of the importance of the library for the community-at-large.
"I have experienced this event on multiple levels that gave the insight into just how important the library is for residents," she recalled last week, reflecting on the several month journey still in progress. "While we were closed as a non-essential business, I answered phone calls from people desperate for computer access and assistance to file unemployment claims; small business owners needing help with SBA loan information; parents and people without disposable income looking for books and movies; and homeschool parents needing curriculum to complete their studies. I have spent my days crafting safety plans to demonstrate how our library can continue to provide basic services while maintaining a high level of public health and safety"
As of last week, days before the region entered Phase 4'of economic reopening, the library was providing curbside service. This includes the loaning of Chromebooks that can be used on the library grounds and that are connected to the printer. "Staff can provide technical assistance, as needed. We also have volunteers who are delivering materials to local residents. We are planning outdoor programs for the end of July through August for youth and adults," she added. "Our next level of service will be allowing people into the building to browse, by appointment, and to use our desktop computers. We will look at the phased reopening of our regional control room along with statistics regarding virus transmission and testing in our county to make the determination of when we can allow the public into the building."
O'Connor said “more homebound” patrons are a major concern for staff. "My staff and volunteers have reached out by phone and email to talk with our more homebound patrons to check in and to see if they are in need of anything," she explained. "The Ford Library is offering some virtual programming which can be found on the Ovid Library YouTube channel. We have set up a summer reading program for children, teens and adults this summer that combines reading and physical, hands-on activities to keep everyone busy."
She called the prospect of planning summer and fall activities “extremely tricky.” "The Ford Library is known for their full program schedule. With a private donation, the library is erecting a large outdoor tent on the back of our property," O'Connor continued. "We will hold our annual Comic Creation Camp and Plein Air Painting classes in this tent. We may provide drop-in kid programs if we see the need in our village to engage youth. Our volunteer Yoga Instructor, Ann Mittermeyer, has offered to run an outdoor morning class starting in late summer. Outdoors, in the open air, is the best way to engage with others right now and we will take advantage of this until the snow drives us inside. We have to plan day-by-day, week-by-week with the use of the word tentative."
While it may sound like the library is making due, it can still use help. She said that by simply wearing a mask everyone can do their part to help stop the virus from spreading and prevent further economic damage. "Please, wear masks. Let's not make a culture war out of a public health emergency. In countries where masks have been mandatory from the beginning of this pandemic, virus transmission has been lessened. We want to bring the public back into the library, and my staff are willing to take on the rigid cleaning and sanitization this requires, however, being in an enclosed space requires protection. If cases remain low in our county, and people are willing to enter the library wearing a mask, we can then expand our level of services," she said.
