Jason Leifer, Democratic candidate for State Assembly in the 125th District, received the endorsement from the Dryden Resource Awareness Coalition (DRAC) on April 20.
DRAC is a grassroots organization established in 2009 that strives to protect natural resources in Dryden. According to the press release, this is the first time DRAC has endorsed a candidate in a state race.
"DRAC has never endorsed a candidate in a state race, but in this year’s primary on June 23, we are supporting Jason Leifer for State Assembly in the 125th District," the release read. "We need a representative who will fight advancing climate bedlam—mother nature’s ultimate curve ball—on all fronts."
The organization chose to support Leifer because of his environmental efforts he has made while being the Town Supervisor.
"Jason has been a front-line ally in the fight for renewable energy and against corporate indifference to our environment," the release read. "Thanks to him, Dryden is a leader among NYS towns for walking the talk, especially green talk. In addition to leading the fracking ban, the town heats its town hall geothermally and requires green building for new construction. Jason has championed the installation of 30 megawatts of solar electricity in the town, enough to power approximately 7500 households."
(0) comments
