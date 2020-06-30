At the June 9 regular meeting of the Tioga County Legislature, held virtually, the Legislature approved a resolution to allow the Tioga County Office of Emergency Services to contract with NYSTEC at a cost of $49,992.18 from June 1, 2020 to Dec.31, 2020. The Office of Emergency Services need to upgrade and replace current radio communications systems due to poor performance issues.
Legislature also authorized a contract with Acara Tioga Career Center. Broome and Tioga Counties, in partnership through Broome/Tioga Workforce Development Board, provides for the delivery of employment and training services under the Workforce Innovation Opportunity Acts of 2015.
A resolution was passed awarding bridge preventative maintenance to the lowest bidder, R. DeVincentis Construction, not to exceed $169,000. The Legislature authorized a contract with Triad Group for worker’s compensation administration.
The resolution passed authorizing the Board of Elections to enter into a purchase agreement for Clear Count Ballot Scanning System. Governor Andrew Cuomo mandated every eligible voter be mailed an application for absentee ballot, and the Tioga County Board of Elections is being inundated and ballots may number in the thousands. Clear Count/Clear Audit ballot scanning system would reduce the amount of time it takes to process the ballots at a cost of about $52,260. Tioga County has $68,618.71 remaining in grant funds available.
Due to a retirement, the position of Under Sheriff has been vacant since May 19. Rich Hallett has been promoted to Under Sheriff at a non-union salary of $88,000.
The Legislature authorized the appointment of Captain-Operations Officer for the Sheriff’s Office. Shawn Nalepa was promoted to the position at a non-union salary of $83,000.
A resolution was passed to extend the duration of temporary account associate one position at the Sheriff’s Office until December 31, 2020.
The execution of a lease was approved for office space between Tioga county and Tioga Tobacco Asset Securitization Corporation for a period of one year at 56 Main Street in Owego.
Mark Kwiatkowski has been reappointed the Pomona Grange Representative to Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2023.
A proclamation was passed to recognize Linda Myers for 30 years of dedicated service with the Tioga County Department of Social Services.
