Republicans Erin Worsell and Hugh Bahar will be challenging Democrats Joe Wetmore (incumbent) and Ruth Groff in the upcoming town election on Nov. 2. There are two seats up for grabs come November – Wetmore’s and Councilman Doug Dake’s, who decided to not run for reelection.
Both Worsell and Bahar sat down with the Ledger to discuss their candidacies and goals if they were elected to the council.
Erin Worsell
Lansing Ledger: How long have you lived in the Town of Lansing?
Erin Worsell: I have lived in Lansing for 10 years, moving back to the area in 2011. However, I have deep family roots in Lansing as my family ties to the town go back many years. My family’s ancestral home on Conlon Road has been in the family since the end of the Civil War. My great, great grandfather, Andrew Conlon, served as the Lansing Town Justice in the early 1900s. My grandparents, Pat and Connie Conlon, raised their family in Lansing and made Lansing their lifelong home while also serving their community. Spending a great deal of my childhood with them, I witnessed first-hand the importance of our community and the significance of giving back and making a positive impact. That is why I have, and always will, consider Lansing my home.
LL: What qualifications do you have that would prepare you to be a councilperson?
EW: I have a deep love for Lansing and will do all I can to continue making Lansing the place where people love to live and raise their families. As a mother of a young daughter myself, this is paramount. As a Tompkins County Community Health Nurse, I have developed the ability to work with a variety of people of all ages during very trying times. I played a crucial role in seeing our community through the challenges of COVID and know what it takes to accomplish large tasks and issues. My partner, Derek Osborne, is the Sheriff of Tompkins County and I draw inspiration from him when it comes to serving all people in our community regardless of our differences.
LL: What skills do you possess that you believe would be an asset to the town?
EW: During my campaign, I have had the opportunity to interact with hundreds of community members and have learned firsthand what is important to them. I offer a fresh perspective, an open nature, and the personality necessary to build relationships within our community. I am young, energetic, and committed to working diligently for our residents for the long haul. People have found me to be high on common sense and low on political pandering. I have the ability to listen with care and concern, and the gumption to speak up when it’s needed.
LL: Is there a specific project or an area of interest that you are looking forward to working on if you are elected?
EW: I have a strong desire and commitment to bridge the gap between those who have loved living in Lansing for generations, and those who may be newer to the area. I envision a transparent local government that will work with all people to keep Lansing a beautiful place to live long into the future. In our current age, people seem divided more now than ever, and I want to be part of changing this. My interest lies in finding strategies to assist our community in achieving responsible growth, while respecting our rural feel. I’ll seek development that strengthens our local economy and builds upon our assets, while maintaining our distinctive character. Our community worked hard to establish the Town Comprehensive Plan, and I will ensure that it is adhered to. This plan is a guideline for our town’s development, deeming what lands are suitable for development, those that should be protected, and what should be left untouched for community recreation and the betterment of our environment.
LL: What are some of the challenges the town will face over the next several years and how would you like to see the board address them?
EW: The biggest challenge I feel the town will face over the next several years is properly handling our growth. For example, we recently saw the construction of a large apartment complex in the heart of town. Perhaps an unintended consequence of this was the police patrol zone that includes Lansing which has now become the busiest one outside of the City of Ithaca. Housing for all is a noble concept, but we need to be prepared for the impact such things have on our current service capabilities. I’m also concerned about the negative impact of national chain variety stores such as Dollar General on locally owned ones like the Lansing Market. These types of businesses may also inhibit those in our community from starting their own businesses due to unnecessary competition from big corporations. Another issue surrounds solar panels. I’ve received input from numerous individuals, some of whom are interested in them due to financial reasons and others who oppose them due [to] their environmental concerns and poor aesthetics. How can we as a community come together to solve this dilemma? If I’m elected to the town board, I’m willing to be a part of these challenging and much needed discussions to reach the best solutions for our community.
Hugh Bahar
Lansing Ledger: How long have you lived in the Town of Lansing?
Hugh Bahar: Since 1995 or 26 years. I also attended Dryden High School and TC3 for one year before attending engineering school at SUNY Maritime College in the Bronx.
LL: What qualifications do you have that would prepare you to be a councilperson?
HB: During the Lansing Town Board meetings that I have attended, it is clear that they need a councilperson who has hands-on experience analyzing, planning, budgeting, scheduling and hiring contractors to construct large and small capital projects and maintain the town's physical infrastructure. I have 36 years of experience with those skill sets. Doug Dake has this experience now, but he is retiring from the board this year and the town needs to have those hard skill sets on the board. I am also a degreed mechanical and civil engineer, with an international professional certification (PMP) in project management, experienced with infrastructure and building projects up to $24 million.
LL: What skills do you possess that you believe would be an asset to the town?
HB: Any councilperson needs to be an attentive listener, and needs to listen far more than they talk. I want to scrutinize spending using actual metrics, costs and expected lifetimes, the value that each decision to spend taxpayer funds will bring to the town, and to maximize the value of every expenditure by using the competitive bidding processes. Finally, I excel at bringing together individuals with diverse talents and viewpoints to form a consensus for moving forward and actually accomplishing goals that are in agreement with our Comprehensive Plan and that meet the agreed-to schedule.
LL: Is there a specific project or an area of interest that you are looking forward to working on if you are elected?
HB: I want to be an excellent steward of Lansing's taxpayer dollars. I want to preserve what makes Lansing an exceptional place to live – a lively village and a healthy, rural town. I want to: "Keep Lansing, Lansing", and not let it become Ithaca.
LL: What are some of the challenges the town will face over the next several years and how would you like to see the board address them?
HB: The board is discussing two hot topics right now; a year-long (or longer) moratorium on new construction in RA, B and L-zoned areas while zoning rules are discussed and enacted. The town attorney has clearly stated that this move may invite landowner lawsuits upon the town. I can almost guarantee that the town will be sued if this extremely risky decision is approved. The better solution would be to have a focused break-out effort to enact new zoning rules with citizen input ASAP rather than to shut down town development because some board members have concerns about particular land parcels. We also face the challenge, as will likely be discussed in a board meeting in November, as to whether the town will allow retail marijuana stores.
